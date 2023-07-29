As Hartsville First United Methodist Church prepares to celebrate its 180th anniversary in August, Eleanor Satterfield knows first-hand what the church has meant to her throughout the past 67 years.
In 1956, she began attending the church and fondly recalls the years that she spent raising a family there.
“I’ve been there a long time,” the 90-year-old Satterfield said. “I started attending the church in 1956, when I got married and came to Hartsville to live. My children grew up there. Back then, I think more people went to church.
“There have been some changes made to the church over the years to keep everything up to date. Years ago, we built on to our building for more classroom space.”
Although there have been changes made to the building and faces may have changed, according to Trousdale County Historian and long-time church member John Oliver the one thing that has not changed is the embracing of the hearts of its members.
“I’ve been attending the church since 1969, when I moved here to teach school,” the 76-year-old Oliver said. “As with any church congregation, the strength of the church is the people. They become like family members to you. Although I’m not originally from Hartsville, I was quickly embraced by the members of the church. After I had lived here a year, I felt like they were just as much a part of my family as my real family. When my wife moved here, it was pretty much the same for her.”
Like many old churches, Hartsville First United Methodist Church has experienced a lot in its existence.
The original congregation began back in the days of Francis Asbury’s circuit riders, as it was a part of the Goose Creek circuit of itinerant preachers. At that time, it had only 18 members, but it was the first congregation in Hartsville to build its own building in 1843 on Church Street, near the town square.
However, before raising their new building, the Methodists, along with other denominations in the area, shared the old Union Church, which was located on the property where the Hartsville First United Methodist Church stands today.
In 1845, after construction was completed on the church, the Methodists moved out of the old Union Church and into the new brick building, on which a second story was added in 1850.
However, through the years, the new building also became old.
“By World War II, the church was old and didn’t have the amenities that modern buildings had, so in 1947, the congregation decided to build another new church building,” said Oliver. “They began work on it in 1948. They were meeting in it by Palm Sunday in 1949 and finished the building in 1950.”
The building stands today as the current Hartsville First United Methodist Church, but the stories do not end there as the chronicle of the stained glass windows above the altar — which were donated by a church in Redcar, England — is fondly recalled.
“Years after the building was built, Eleanor Ford, who was a member of the church, read that a church in Redcar, England, was shutting down, and that they wanted to donate their stained glass windows,” Oliver said. “Whoever got them would only have to pay the shipping and freight. So, Eleanor wrote to the church over in England and said that we’d love to have them. Well, the windows made it to New York City, but there was a problem. Somebody in customs wanted to classify them as antiques, which meant that the church would have to pay a bigger fee to get them. So, Eleanor told the customs agent that she was a little old Southern girl working for her church, and that the church just wanted them because they were so pretty, not because they were valuable. She really charmed her way through customs.”
However, the story of the church windows continued on — and became more interesting — years later.
“The windows from England were so pretty that a few years later, the church added stained glass windows all around that were sponsored by church members,” said Oliver. “When those windows were being put in, Eleanor Ford came to check on them. The men putting in the windows told her that a Mr. Hardy had come to the church that morning and told them where he wanted his window, so they put Mr. Hardy’s window in on the left side where he had wanted it. Eleanor Ford told the men that Mr. Hardy had been dead for 20 years, but when they described the man to her, they described Mr. Hardy to a T. The men working on the windows asked her, ‘So, where do you want the window?’ She told them, ‘I guess if Mr. Hardy came back from the dead to tell you where to put it, I’ll leave it there.’ To this day, it is just an unsolved story that can’t be explained.”
Today, the church is still impacting the lives of members like Judy Lentz, who has attended the church since her youth. Lentz, who is 72, and her high-school sweetheart, Bobby, were reunited after many years as they both faced the loss of a spouse. Recently, the couple decided to get married in the church that has long been so dear to them.
“I’ve gone to the church since the 1960s,” said Lentz. “I was 12 years old, and Bobby was 13. Bobby and I went together in high school.
“Four months ago, we got married. We decided that this was our church together and that we were going to get married here. So, we had a very small, private ceremony.”
As the church celebrates 180 years of service to God and to the community, a public celebration is planned for Aug. 19 at Hartsville’s Trey Park.
“We are going to have a celebration on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the park,” said Hartsville First United Methodist Church Minister Tim Dunnavant. “We have a lot of different churches gathered to be a part of it. We are not just trying to celebrate our time in this community by pulling off to ourselves, but rather, we see this as a celebration of what God’s been doing in this community for 180 years and more. The backbone of that has always been working with other churches and ministries and celebrating what God has been doing in all of the different houses of worship in the area. That’s why we are doing it at the park.
“I’m going to smoke the barbecue, and we are going to set up a food truck and hand out free barbecue and hot dogs. We’ve invited the churches to do what they do best. It’s been a real blessing to me to see how many people want to participate. And then on Sunday, we’ll have our normal Sunday service — but extraordinary. We’ll have a catered meal following the service. We are hoping that people will come and join us. We just want to celebrate what God’s been doing here in Hartsville.”
