NOTE: Lineup subject to change prior to event
Lineup on Andrews Ave. (beside Village Pizza)
1 — Sheriff Ray Russell
2 — Color Guard, Trail Life USA
3-7 — Grand Marshal, Gary Stafford Family
8-9 — Water Department, in honor of Gary Stafford
10 — Stephen Chambers, Trousdale County Mayor
11 — State Senator Ferrell Haile
12 — State Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver
13-14 — VFW/American Legion
15 — Trousdale County Republican Party
16 — Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce
17-18 — Highway Department w/ Bill Scruggs
19-21 — Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department
22 — Local Clowns
23-26 — Hartsville Rotary Club
27 — WTNK Fun Radio Kia
28 — Tim Wilson
29-30 — Michael Potts
31 — Branden Bellar
32 — Michael Collins
33 — Jon Henry
34-36 — Bill Hagerty
37 — TCHS senior Makenna Reed
38 — TCHS senior Michael White
39 — TCHS senior Eric Loerch
Lineup at intersection of Andrews Ave. and Rogers Street
40 — TCHS senior Chyanna Marshall
41 — TCHS seniors Phillip Grant, Woody & Gus Israel, Morgan Hicks
42 — TCHS senior Luke Haynes
43 — Miss Trousdale Faith Freeman
44 — TCHS senior Haleigh Mungle
45-46 Trousdale County Schools Books & Bites bus
47 — 7th grade teacher Micah Miller
48-68 — Seed Morton & friends, Antique Cars
69 — Jimmy Anthony 1953 Ford pickup
70 — Brian Crook 1997 Camaro
71-73 Alexa Butler Jeeps & 4Runner
74 — Ed Rogers Chevrolet, Antique Cars
75 — Ed Rogers Valley Ford, Antique Cars
76 — Dewayne Bennett 1985 GMC
77-92 — Jeep Club
93-94 — Coop’s Smokin BBQ
95 — Matt Baker 4-Wheeler
96-102 — Loud-N-Obnoxious Cruzers
103 — Community Pregnancy Center
104 — CoreCivic
105-106 — Magnolia Landscaping
107-110 Jerry Towns, tractors
111-114 — Catesa Farms
115 — Justified Riding Group (20 motorcycles, Minit Mart parking lot)
116-119 — Old Time Express
120-127 — Trousdale County Fire Department
128-129 — Bates Ford
130-137 — Last-minute entries
138 — Horses
