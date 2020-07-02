NOTE: Lineup subject to change prior to event

Lineup on Andrews Ave. (beside Village Pizza)

1 — Sheriff Ray Russell

2 — Color Guard, Trail Life USA

3-7 — Grand Marshal, Gary Stafford Family

8-9 — Water Department, in honor of Gary Stafford

10 — Stephen Chambers, Trousdale County Mayor

11 — State Senator Ferrell Haile

12 — State Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver

13-14 — VFW/American Legion

15 — Trousdale County Republican Party

16 — Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce

17-18 — Highway Department w/ Bill Scruggs

19-21 — Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department

22 — Local Clowns

23-26 — Hartsville Rotary Club

27 — WTNK Fun Radio Kia

28 — Tim Wilson

29-30 — Michael Potts

31 — Branden Bellar

32 — Michael Collins

33 — Jon Henry

34-36 — Bill Hagerty

37 — TCHS senior Makenna Reed

38 — TCHS senior Michael White

39 — TCHS senior Eric Loerch

Lineup at intersection of Andrews Ave. and Rogers Street

40 — TCHS senior Chyanna Marshall

41 — TCHS seniors Phillip Grant, Woody & Gus Israel, Morgan Hicks

42 — TCHS senior Luke Haynes

43 — Miss Trousdale Faith Freeman

44 — TCHS senior Haleigh Mungle

45-46 Trousdale County Schools Books & Bites bus

47 — 7th grade teacher Micah Miller

48-68 — Seed Morton & friends, Antique Cars

69 — Jimmy Anthony 1953 Ford pickup

70 — Brian Crook 1997 Camaro

71-73 Alexa Butler Jeeps & 4Runner

74 — Ed Rogers Chevrolet, Antique Cars

75 — Ed Rogers Valley Ford, Antique Cars

76 — Dewayne Bennett 1985 GMC

77-92 — Jeep Club

93-94 — Coop’s Smokin BBQ

95 — Matt Baker 4-Wheeler

96-102 — Loud-N-Obnoxious Cruzers

103 — Community Pregnancy Center

104 — CoreCivic

105-106 — Magnolia Landscaping

107-110 Jerry Towns, tractors

111-114 — Catesa Farms

115 — Justified Riding Group (20 motorcycles, Minit Mart parking lot)

116-119 — Old Time Express

120-127 — Trousdale County Fire Department

128-129 — Bates Ford

130-137 — Last-minute entries

138 — Horses

