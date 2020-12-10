If questions regarding the lineup, please call Racheal Petty at 615-804-8945.
Candy throwing will NOT be allowed during the parade this year.
Industrial Park Road is a ONE-WAY STREET during the parade lineup. You will only be allowed to enter the lineup 2 ways and that depends on where your lineup number is.
To enter the lineup, turn on Halltown Road (beside Twice Daily). Officials will be near the Church of Christ parking lot and they will direct you to your spot.
Once the parade starts, please fill in any empty gaps. Please keep at a slow pace, do not leave the entry behind you.
If you planned to enter the parade, but did not get your entry turned in and do not have a lineup number, please lineup after the ATV’s & before the horses.
1 — Ray Russell
2 — Color Guard by Trail Life
3-8 — Grand Marshal — First Responders
9-10 — TCHS Marching Band
11 — Terri Lynn Weaver — House of Representatives
12 — Ferrell Haile — Senator
13 — Stephen Chambers — Mayor
14 — Chamber of Commerce
15 — Mike Potts — Assessor of Property
16 — Kelli Grant — 1954 Chevy Bel-Air
17-18 — Volunteer Pool & Hardware Supply
19 — Shriners (all staged at Minit Mart)
20-22 — Citizens Bank
23 — Trousdale County Litter Program
24-25 — Hartsville Rotary
26- WTNK Fun Radio 93.5
27-28 — Wilson Bank & Trust
29-30 — Bill Scruggs — Superintendent of Roads
31-32 — Sheriff’s Department — MRAP
33-35 — Books & Bites Bus
36-37 — Trail Life USA Troop 426
38-39 — SaGrace Farms & Florist
40 — Rachel Shrum
Intersection of Andrews Ave. & Rogers St.
41-42 — Cornerstone Baptist Church
43-46 — Hartsville Strong
47 — Community Pregnancy Center
48-49 — Baker Racing
50-51 — Epic Tree Co.
52 — Bo Heitt
53 -Jala Graves
54 — Emily Brown
55-56 — Absolute Kubota
57 — Dustin Johnson
58-59 — JSMS Cheerleaders
60-70 — Mid South Chevelle Club
Intersection of Rogers St. and Carr St.71-76 TC Youth Football & Cheerleaders
77 — Austin Duncan
78-80 — Justified Riding Club
81 — Rustic Lillee
82-84 — Magnolia Landscaping
85-87 — Magnolia Tree Service
88-103 Jeep Club
104-Scarlett Durham- Southern Beauties Ultimate Grand Supreme/Mini Miss USA Ambassador Supreme
105 — Blair Evitts — Little Miss Princess
106 — Aubrey Harris — Little Miss Trousdale
107 — Charlie Beth Wright — Miss Trousdale Elementary
108 — Malia Morgan — Runner-up Jr. Miss Trousdale
109 — Mia Mitchell — Jr. Miss Trousdale
110 — Faith Parker — Miss Trousdale
111 — Evelyn Towns — 7th grade JSMS Football Homecoming Attendant/3rd Runner up Jr. Miss Trousdale
112 — Reagan Petty — 8th grade JSMS Football Homecoming Attendant/2nd runner up Jr. Miss Trousdale
113 — Aubrie Wemple — JSMS Football Homecoming Queen
114-116 empty
Classic/Custom Vehicles
117 — Seed Morton — 1968 Chevy Nova
118 — Joe Morgan -1965 Chevy Chevelle
119 — Ethan Keisling — 1951 Dodge Truck
120 — Tony Keisling — 1969 El Camino
121 — Jackie Gammon — 1960 Chevy Biscayne
122 — Jimmy Shrum — 1954 Chevy Truck
123 — Roy Shrum — 1987 Monte Carlo
124 — Tracy Cisco — 2011 Camaro
125 — Travis Smith — 1987 Chevy Truck
126 — Randall Blair — 1962 Chevy Bel-Air
127 — Brandon Blair — 1999 Chevy Tahoe
128 — Daniel Blair — 1985 Chevy Van
129 — Tony Spears — 1948 Jeepster
130 — Jeff Gregory — 1969 Super Bee
131 — Jeff Gregory — 1964 Plymouth Fury
132 — Ed Gregory — 1973 Road Runner
133 — Phillip Smith — 1948 Studebaker Truck
134 — Kevin Porter — 1948 Ford F1 Truck
135 — David Harris — 1948 Chevy
136 — Ronnie Givens — 1969 Camaro
137 — Ronnie Dickens — 1966 Ford Fairlane
138 — Marty Shoulders — 1972 Chevelle
139 — Dewayne Bennett — 1983 Chevy Truck
140 — Ronnie Williams — 1953 Ford Truck
141 — Chuck Williams — 1970 Mach 1 Ford Mustang
142 — Chris Shannon 1968 Pontiac Tempest
143 — Dennis Spangler — 1995 GMC Sonoma
144 — Jimmy Anthony — 1953 Ford Truck
145 — Brandon and Kayla Moore — 1965 Chevy Impala
146 — Kaleb McClellan — 1983 Cutlass
147 — Justin Booker — 1952 Chevy 3100 pickup
148 — Melissa Moore — 1971 Chevy
149 — Melissa Moore — 2003 Chevy 1500
150 — Kevin Carter — 2008 Cadillac Escalade
151 — Curt McGowan — 1985 Chevrolet Caprice
152-164 — All American Camaro Firebird Association
165-185 — Loud-n-Obnoxious Car Club
186-196 -Music City Camaro Club
197-198 — James Buckmaster — Motorcycles
Tractors/Heavy Equipment
199-200 — Willow Brook Farms
201-207- Old Time Express
Service Vehicles
208-209 — Macon County Fire Department
ATV210 — Austin Spangler
211 — Don Burnley
212 — Eli Wright
213 — Hunter Scott
214 — Gavin Linville
215 — Amanda Sexton
216 — Brenda Jones
217 — Donna Burris
218 — Kennedy Moore
219 — Christian Dalton
Horses
220 — Ashley Litton
221 — Donna Burris
222 — SANTA
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.