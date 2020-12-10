If questions regarding the lineup, please call Racheal Petty at 615-804-8945.

Candy throwing will NOT be allowed during the parade this year.

Industrial Park Road is a ONE-WAY STREET during the parade lineup. You will only be allowed to enter the lineup 2 ways and that depends on where your lineup number is.

To enter the lineup, turn on Halltown Road (beside Twice Daily). Officials will be near the Church of Christ parking lot and they will direct you to your spot.

Once the parade starts, please fill in any empty gaps. Please keep at a slow pace, do not leave the entry behind you.

If you planned to enter the parade, but did not get your entry turned in and do not have a lineup number, please lineup after the ATV’s & before the horses.

1 — Ray Russell

2 — Color Guard by Trail Life

3-8 — Grand Marshal — First Responders

9-10 — TCHS Marching Band

11 — Terri Lynn Weaver — House of Representatives

12 — Ferrell Haile — Senator

13 — Stephen Chambers — Mayor

14 — Chamber of Commerce

15 — Mike Potts — Assessor of Property

16 — Kelli Grant — 1954 Chevy Bel-Air

17-18 — Volunteer Pool & Hardware Supply

19 — Shriners (all staged at Minit Mart)

20-22 — Citizens Bank

23 — Trousdale County Litter Program

24-25 — Hartsville Rotary

26- WTNK Fun Radio 93.5

27-28 — Wilson Bank & Trust

29-30 — Bill Scruggs — Superintendent of Roads

31-32 — Sheriff’s Department — MRAP

33-35 — Books & Bites Bus

36-37 — Trail Life USA Troop 426

38-39 — SaGrace Farms & Florist

40 — Rachel Shrum

Intersection of Andrews Ave. & Rogers St.

41-42 — Cornerstone Baptist Church

43-46 — Hartsville Strong

47 — Community Pregnancy Center

48-49 — Baker Racing

50-51 — Epic Tree Co.

52 — Bo Heitt

53 -Jala Graves

54 — Emily Brown

55-56 — Absolute Kubota

57 — Dustin Johnson

58-59 — JSMS Cheerleaders

60-70 — Mid South Chevelle Club

Intersection of Rogers St. and Carr St.71-76 TC Youth Football & Cheerleaders

77 — Austin Duncan

78-80 — Justified Riding Club

81 — Rustic Lillee

82-84 — Magnolia Landscaping

85-87 — Magnolia Tree Service

88-103 Jeep Club

104-Scarlett Durham- Southern Beauties Ultimate Grand Supreme/Mini Miss USA Ambassador Supreme

105 — Blair Evitts — Little Miss Princess

106 — Aubrey Harris — Little Miss Trousdale

107 — Charlie Beth Wright — Miss Trousdale Elementary

108 — Malia Morgan — Runner-up Jr. Miss Trousdale

109 — Mia Mitchell — Jr. Miss Trousdale

110 — Faith Parker — Miss Trousdale

111 — Evelyn Towns — 7th grade JSMS Football Homecoming Attendant/3rd Runner up Jr. Miss Trousdale

112 — Reagan Petty — 8th grade JSMS Football Homecoming Attendant/2nd runner up Jr. Miss Trousdale

113 — Aubrie Wemple — JSMS Football Homecoming Queen

114-116 empty

Classic/Custom Vehicles

117 — Seed Morton — 1968 Chevy Nova

118 — Joe Morgan -1965 Chevy Chevelle

119 — Ethan Keisling — 1951 Dodge Truck

120 — Tony Keisling — 1969 El Camino

121 — Jackie Gammon — 1960 Chevy Biscayne

122 — Jimmy Shrum — 1954 Chevy Truck

123 — Roy Shrum — 1987 Monte Carlo

124 — Tracy Cisco — 2011 Camaro

125 — Travis Smith — 1987 Chevy Truck

126 — Randall Blair — 1962 Chevy Bel-Air

127 — Brandon Blair — 1999 Chevy Tahoe

128 — Daniel Blair — 1985 Chevy Van

129 — Tony Spears — 1948 Jeepster

130 — Jeff Gregory — 1969 Super Bee

131 — Jeff Gregory — 1964 Plymouth Fury

132 — Ed Gregory — 1973 Road Runner

133 — Phillip Smith — 1948 Studebaker Truck

134 — Kevin Porter — 1948 Ford F1 Truck

135 — David Harris — 1948 Chevy

136 — Ronnie Givens — 1969 Camaro

137 — Ronnie Dickens — 1966 Ford Fairlane

138 — Marty Shoulders — 1972 Chevelle

139 — Dewayne Bennett — 1983 Chevy Truck

140 — Ronnie Williams — 1953 Ford Truck

141 — Chuck Williams — 1970 Mach 1 Ford Mustang

142 — Chris Shannon 1968 Pontiac Tempest

143 — Dennis Spangler — 1995 GMC Sonoma

144 — Jimmy Anthony — 1953 Ford Truck

145 — Brandon and Kayla Moore — 1965 Chevy Impala

146 — Kaleb McClellan — 1983 Cutlass

147 — Justin Booker — 1952 Chevy 3100 pickup

148 — Melissa Moore — 1971 Chevy

149 — Melissa Moore — 2003 Chevy 1500

150 — Kevin Carter — 2008 Cadillac Escalade

151 — Curt McGowan — 1985 Chevrolet Caprice

152-164 — All American Camaro Firebird Association

165-185 — Loud-n-Obnoxious Car Club

186-196 -Music City Camaro Club

197-198 — James Buckmaster — Motorcycles

Tractors/Heavy Equipment

199-200 — Willow Brook Farms

201-207- Old Time Express

Service Vehicles

208-209 — Macon County Fire Department

ATV210 — Austin Spangler

211 — Don Burnley

212 — Eli Wright

213 — Hunter Scott

214 — Gavin Linville

215 — Amanda Sexton

216 — Brenda Jones

217 — Donna Burris

218 — Kennedy Moore

219 — Christian Dalton

Horses

220 — Ashley Litton

221 — Donna Burris

222 — SANTA

