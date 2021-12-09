ChristmasJump

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to the crowd during last year’s Hartsville Christmas Parade.

 Chris Gregory / Hartsville Vidette

Industrial Park Road is a ONE-WAY STREET during the parade lineup. You will only be allowed to enter the lineup two ways and that depends on where your lineup number is.

To enter the lineup, turn on Halltown Road (beside Twice Daily). Officials will be near the Church of Christ parking lot and they will direct you to your spot. Once the parade starts, please fill in any empty gaps. Please keep at a slow pace, do not leave the entry behind you.

1 — Ray Russell

2 — Color Guard

3-4 — Grand Marshal — Tommy Thompson

3-4 — Chamber of Commerce

5 — Honorary Grand Marshal — Jackie Halliburton

6 — Honorary Grand Marshal — Dr. Ray Miller

7-10 — TCHS Marching Band

11 — Ferrell Haile — Senator

12 — Stephen Chambers — Mayor

13 — Mike Potts — Assessor of Property

14 — Candice Hall — Register of Deeds

15 — Cindy Carman — Trustee

16-17 — American Legion Post 56

18-19 — Volunteer Pool & Hardware Supply

20 — Shriners (all staged at Minit Mart)

21-22 — First National Bank

23 — Trousdale County Litter Program

24-25 — Hartsville Rotary

26 — WTNK-Fun Radio 93.5

27-28 — Wilson Bank & Trust

29-30 — Bill Scruggs — Superintendent of Roads

31-32 — Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department — MRAP

33-34 — Trousdale County Bass Club

35-36 — Trousdale County Veterinarian

37-40 — Evermean Evergreen Cloggers Competition Team

Intersection of Andrews Ave. & Rogers St.41-42 — Cornerstone Baptist Church

43 — Hartsville Strong

44-45 — Hartsville Rotary

46-47 — JSMS Cheerleaders

48 — GreyStone Kustoms Music & Luthier Shop

49-50 — Books & Bites Bus

51 — Fred A Vaught Library

52-53 — Trousdale Medical Center

54 — Hope Family Health

55 — Absolute Kubota

56 — Jason Lawson for District Attorney

57 — Minit Mart — Suzanne McGrew

58-59-60 — Williams Chapel — Riddleton

61-67 — TC Youth Football & Cheerleaders

Intersection of Rogers St. and Carr St.68-78 — All American Camaro & Firebird Association

79 — Garrott Brothers Continuous Mix

80-85 — Justified Riding Club

86-89- Jack of all Blades (sponsoring the Jacket’s Nest Club)

90-91- Cumberland Pediatrics — Miranda Green

92-93- Do Re Mi Singers

94 — William Chapel Church Van

95-96 — Girl Scout Troop #908

97-98 — Rocky Creek Baptist Church

99-100 — Tennessee Soul BBQ

101-102 — Elect Brian Crook 8th District Commissioner

103 — Ralph & Yvonne Crook — 1977 Chevy Camaro

104 — Emma Pilewicz — Miss Tennessee Pearl

105 — Brimlee James White — Little Miss Tiny Heart

106 — Blair Evitts — National Elite Mini Miss/Mini Miss Tennessee

107 — Millie Kate Harris — Little Miss Princess

Aubrie Jayde Harris — Little Miss Trousdale

108 — Katie Jo Shockley — JSMS 8th grade Homecoming attendant

109 — Evelyn Towns — JSMS Football Homecoming Queen

110 — Caiden Ray — JSMS Basketball Homecoming Queen

111 — Oakley McCall — JSMS 6th grade Homecoming attendant

112 — Reagan Petty — Jr. Miss Trousdale / Fair Princess

113 — Remi Beaver — Fall Harvest Queen

114 — Courtney Kauffman — Fairest of the Fair

Classic/Custom Vehicles117 — Seed Morton — 1968 Chevy Nova

118 — Joe Morgan -1965 Chevy Chevelle

119 — Ethan Keisling — 1951 Dodge Truck

120 — Tony Keisling — 1969 El Camino

121 — Jackie Gammon — 1960 Chevy Biscayne

122 — Danny Shoulders — 1981 Chevy Truck

123 — Roy Shrum — 1987 Monte Carlo

124 — Tracy Cisco — 1952 Crosley

125 — Travis Smith — 1987 Chevy Truck

126 — Randall Blair — 1962 Chevy Bel-Air

127 — Brandon Blair — 1999 Chevy Tahoe

128 — Daniel Blair — 1985 Chevy Van

129 — Tony Spears — 1948 Jeepster

130 — Jeff Gregory — 1969 Super Bee

131 — Jeff Gregory — 1964 Plymouth Fury

132 — Ed Gregory — 1973 Road Runner

133 — Phillip Smith — 1948 Studebaker Truck

134 — Kevin Porter — 1948 Ford F1 Truck

135 — David Harris — 1948 Chevy

136 — Ronnie Givens — 1969 Camaro

137 — Ronnie Dickens — 1966 Ford Fairlane

138 — Steve Enoch — 1951 Ford F-100

139-141 — Mike Hooten — 1978 Peterbilt

142 — Tracy & Jerry Goodman -

143 — Dennis & Jessie Spangler — 1986 K5 Blazer

144 — Ron Cowan — antique Mustang

145 — Jerry Dicky — 1997 Chevy Tahoe

146 — Jim Vaughn — 1971 Dodge Demon

147 — Jackie Leath — 1966 F100 Ford Truck

148 — Kaleb McClellan — Rat Rod Ford Model T

Michael Wood Electric

149 — 1974 Chevy Nova Hatchback

150 — 1957 Chevy Bel Air

151 — Kevin Carter

152 — James White

Atlas Barber — 1984 Oldsmobile Cutlass

MOTORCYCLES

153 — James Buckmaster — Motorcycles

154 — Mike Cox — motorcycle

Tractors/Heavy Equipment155-156 — Jason Sullivan — 1951 John Deere G High Crop / Model T

157-165 — Old Time Express -4 tractors/trailer

166-167 — James Warner

168-173 — Magnolia Tree Service

174 — Joel Huffines — Gilley Trucking

Service Vehicles175-176 — TC Fire Department

177 — TC EMS

178- TC Ambulance Service

ATV179 — Kennedy Moore — 2021 Little Miss TN Festival Queen

180 — Christy Moore

181 — Colton Moore

182 — Gavin Linville

183 — Don Burnley

184 — Chris Franklin

185 — Austin Spangler

186 — Levi Johnson

187 — Colton Gross

188 — Ethan Kauffman

189 — Main Street Storage

190-191 — Whovelle — Norma Strong (3 entries)

192-193 — Torrie Blair — (2 entries)

194 — Gage Farley

195 — Butch & Brenda Jones

Horses197-202 — Castalian Equestrian Center

203 — Joe Green — 2 horses

225 — SANTA

If you planned to enter the parade, but did not get your entry turned in and do not have a lineup number, please lineup after the ATVs & before the horses.

