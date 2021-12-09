Industrial Park Road is a ONE-WAY STREET during the parade lineup. You will only be allowed to enter the lineup two ways and that depends on where your lineup number is.
To enter the lineup, turn on Halltown Road (beside Twice Daily). Officials will be near the Church of Christ parking lot and they will direct you to your spot. Once the parade starts, please fill in any empty gaps. Please keep at a slow pace, do not leave the entry behind you.
1 — Ray Russell
2 — Color Guard
3-4 — Grand Marshal — Tommy Thompson
3-4 — Chamber of Commerce
5 — Honorary Grand Marshal — Jackie Halliburton
6 — Honorary Grand Marshal — Dr. Ray Miller
7-10 — TCHS Marching Band
11 — Ferrell Haile — Senator
12 — Stephen Chambers — Mayor
13 — Mike Potts — Assessor of Property
14 — Candice Hall — Register of Deeds
15 — Cindy Carman — Trustee
16-17 — American Legion Post 56
18-19 — Volunteer Pool & Hardware Supply
20 — Shriners (all staged at Minit Mart)
21-22 — First National Bank
23 — Trousdale County Litter Program
24-25 — Hartsville Rotary
26 — WTNK-Fun Radio 93.5
27-28 — Wilson Bank & Trust
29-30 — Bill Scruggs — Superintendent of Roads
31-32 — Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department — MRAP
33-34 — Trousdale County Bass Club
35-36 — Trousdale County Veterinarian
37-40 — Evermean Evergreen Cloggers Competition Team
Intersection of Andrews Ave. & Rogers St.41-42 — Cornerstone Baptist Church
43 — Hartsville Strong
44-45 — Hartsville Rotary
46-47 — JSMS Cheerleaders
48 — GreyStone Kustoms Music & Luthier Shop
49-50 — Books & Bites Bus
51 — Fred A Vaught Library
52-53 — Trousdale Medical Center
54 — Hope Family Health
55 — Absolute Kubota
56 — Jason Lawson for District Attorney
57 — Minit Mart — Suzanne McGrew
58-59-60 — Williams Chapel — Riddleton
61-67 — TC Youth Football & Cheerleaders
Intersection of Rogers St. and Carr St.68-78 — All American Camaro & Firebird Association
79 — Garrott Brothers Continuous Mix
80-85 — Justified Riding Club
86-89- Jack of all Blades (sponsoring the Jacket’s Nest Club)
90-91- Cumberland Pediatrics — Miranda Green
92-93- Do Re Mi Singers
94 — William Chapel Church Van
95-96 — Girl Scout Troop #908
97-98 — Rocky Creek Baptist Church
99-100 — Tennessee Soul BBQ
101-102 — Elect Brian Crook 8th District Commissioner
103 — Ralph & Yvonne Crook — 1977 Chevy Camaro
104 — Emma Pilewicz — Miss Tennessee Pearl
105 — Brimlee James White — Little Miss Tiny Heart
106 — Blair Evitts — National Elite Mini Miss/Mini Miss Tennessee
107 — Millie Kate Harris — Little Miss Princess
Aubrie Jayde Harris — Little Miss Trousdale
108 — Katie Jo Shockley — JSMS 8th grade Homecoming attendant
109 — Evelyn Towns — JSMS Football Homecoming Queen
110 — Caiden Ray — JSMS Basketball Homecoming Queen
111 — Oakley McCall — JSMS 6th grade Homecoming attendant
112 — Reagan Petty — Jr. Miss Trousdale / Fair Princess
113 — Remi Beaver — Fall Harvest Queen
114 — Courtney Kauffman — Fairest of the Fair
Classic/Custom Vehicles117 — Seed Morton — 1968 Chevy Nova
118 — Joe Morgan -1965 Chevy Chevelle
119 — Ethan Keisling — 1951 Dodge Truck
120 — Tony Keisling — 1969 El Camino
121 — Jackie Gammon — 1960 Chevy Biscayne
122 — Danny Shoulders — 1981 Chevy Truck
123 — Roy Shrum — 1987 Monte Carlo
124 — Tracy Cisco — 1952 Crosley
125 — Travis Smith — 1987 Chevy Truck
126 — Randall Blair — 1962 Chevy Bel-Air
127 — Brandon Blair — 1999 Chevy Tahoe
128 — Daniel Blair — 1985 Chevy Van
129 — Tony Spears — 1948 Jeepster
130 — Jeff Gregory — 1969 Super Bee
131 — Jeff Gregory — 1964 Plymouth Fury
132 — Ed Gregory — 1973 Road Runner
133 — Phillip Smith — 1948 Studebaker Truck
134 — Kevin Porter — 1948 Ford F1 Truck
135 — David Harris — 1948 Chevy
136 — Ronnie Givens — 1969 Camaro
137 — Ronnie Dickens — 1966 Ford Fairlane
138 — Steve Enoch — 1951 Ford F-100
139-141 — Mike Hooten — 1978 Peterbilt
142 — Tracy & Jerry Goodman -
143 — Dennis & Jessie Spangler — 1986 K5 Blazer
144 — Ron Cowan — antique Mustang
145 — Jerry Dicky — 1997 Chevy Tahoe
146 — Jim Vaughn — 1971 Dodge Demon
147 — Jackie Leath — 1966 F100 Ford Truck
148 — Kaleb McClellan — Rat Rod Ford Model T
Michael Wood Electric
149 — 1974 Chevy Nova Hatchback
150 — 1957 Chevy Bel Air
151 — Kevin Carter
152 — James White
Atlas Barber — 1984 Oldsmobile Cutlass
MOTORCYCLES
153 — James Buckmaster — Motorcycles
154 — Mike Cox — motorcycle
Tractors/Heavy Equipment155-156 — Jason Sullivan — 1951 John Deere G High Crop / Model T
157-165 — Old Time Express -4 tractors/trailer
166-167 — James Warner
168-173 — Magnolia Tree Service
174 — Joel Huffines — Gilley Trucking
Service Vehicles175-176 — TC Fire Department
177 — TC EMS
178- TC Ambulance Service
ATV179 — Kennedy Moore — 2021 Little Miss TN Festival Queen
180 — Christy Moore
181 — Colton Moore
182 — Gavin Linville
183 — Don Burnley
184 — Chris Franklin
185 — Austin Spangler
186 — Levi Johnson
187 — Colton Gross
188 — Ethan Kauffman
189 — Main Street Storage
190-191 — Whovelle — Norma Strong (3 entries)
192-193 — Torrie Blair — (2 entries)
194 — Gage Farley
195 — Butch & Brenda Jones
Horses197-202 — Castalian Equestrian Center
203 — Joe Green — 2 horses
225 — SANTA
If you planned to enter the parade, but did not get your entry turned in and do not have a lineup number, please lineup after the ATVs & before the horses.
