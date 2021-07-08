Dancing

The Robert Spicer Tennessee State Buck-Dance Championship was held as part of the Dickson Street Festival recently. Tommy Scruggs, 90, of Hartsville was the oldest dancer in the competition.

 Photo submitted by Theresa Schmidt

The Robert Spicer Tennessee State Buck-Dance Championship was held as part of the Dickson Street Festival recently.

Tommy Scruggs, 90, of Hartsville was the oldest dancer in the competition.

