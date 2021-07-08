The Robert Spicer Tennessee State Buck-Dance Championship was held as part of the Dickson Street Festival recently.
Tommy Scruggs, 90, of Hartsville was the oldest dancer in the competition.
Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 8, 2021 @ 11:58 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.