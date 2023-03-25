When a 34-year-old Hartsville man who was being held in the Trousdale County Jail escaped last Saturday morning, law enforcement throughout the county was called into action.
Just before 5:30 a.m., the subject — who was in jail due to failure to appear on an aggravated arson charge and for violation of probation on aggravated burglary and theft charges — assaulted a corrections officer and fled out of an unsecured door and escaped on foot.
“They called me about (the incident) around 5:30 a.m.,” said Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell. “A correction officer was giving out breakfast (to the inmates). He went back there, and (the subject) ran out and shut the gate behind him and locked the correction officer inside and ran out the door. He also took a swing at the correction officer.”
Trousdale County Sheriff’s Deputy and K-9 Handler David Morgan added, “I was off duty at the time that they called me in. I was supposed to work that day, but I wasn’t supposed to be in at that hour. It was 5:28 a.m. when I got the call.”
Shortly after the subject bolted, law enforcement set up a perimeter, thus limiting where he could flee.
“We set up a perimeter all around town,” said Russell. “We tracked him with the dog to get an idea of where he was heading.”
Morgan added, “Everybody that works for the department was notified. We had plenty of officers to form a perimeter. The guys set up a good perimeter for us. It was really a bit of everybody (involved in the apprehension). If it wasn’t for all the help we had, that guy would’ve been long gone, and we’d have never found him.”
After securing the perimeter, Trousdale County K-9 Deputy Vzar went to work tracking the subject who, by then, had shed his striped jail uniform and was wearing only a pair of white thermal underwear.
“First, we did the track,” said Morgan “We tracked him for a distance, and then, we lost the track. There are a lot of things that can cause that to happen. But then, we got a phone call from a resident saying that they’d seen a subject wearing all white.”
Russell added, “(The subject) ran through the creek and got soaking wet. It was really cold outside. He took off his stripes, and the only thing he had on was some thermal underwear and a pair of flip flops.”
With the assistance of the caller, Vzar and other law enforcement officers were able to close in on the man’s hiding place.
“One thing Vzar is trained to do is to find people hiding in yards or garbage cans or cars, places like that,” said Morgan. “So, myself, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) medic Matt Batey, and Det. (Troy) Calhoun, who is also on our SWAT team, got out in the area and started searching the yards with Vzar. As we were walking down Rogers Street, Vzar started pulling me to a car. As we rounded the car, the suspect saw the dog and came out from under the car and gave up.
“Vzar didn’t technically track. Tracking is when he has his nose on the ground and he’s hot on a scent. He is also trained to find somebody when there is no track. He doesn’t actually have to be on a track to find you. So, if you’re hiding, he is also trained to find that scent. The scent of fear is what he is basically smelling for.”
Only hours after his escape, the subject was then taken into custody, and he now faces additional charges including felony escape, resisting arrest, and assault.
Although safety measures are in place at the jail, Russell says that he hopes that when the county builds a new justice center, the facility will have better built-in security measures to deter inmates from fleeing.
“The correction officer should have locked the main door when he went in,” said Russell. “But this boy (the subject) has never harmed anybody before. He’s just on drugs. And we’ve had runouts before ... someone who’s done the same thing. I’ve told the correction officers that they need to lock that door behind them.
“Most of the new jails now are all push button. They have someone in a tower who opens the doors. Part of our jail is like that, and part of it is not. We have to open it up ourselves with a key. With the new jails, they have five doors, but with ours, we only have two. Hopefully, when we get a new jail built, we won’t have to worry about that anymore.”
According to Russell, the subject was taken to court on Friday to face his new charges.
