It is easy to let one’s mind wander to food at the mentioning of the fair opening up each year.
Funnel cakes, turkey legs, corn-on-the-cob, sausage links, and barbeque are all part of the heavenly aromas that hang heavy in the air at the fair.
And when the Wilson County Fair merged with the Tennessee State Fair in 2021, local food vendors were given a great opportunity to share their cuisine with patrons across the state.
One such vendor is Hartsville’s Pig Pen Barbeque, which has been a strong presence at the fair since the merge. Since then, it has, subsequently, served thousands of hungry folks.
“I took over Pig Pen four years ago,” said co-owner of Pig Pen Barbeque Nevada Johnson. “So, now I am a partial owner with Trent Maasen. This is our 11th year in business, and it’s our third year at the fair. Our first year (2021) at the fair, we did about 9,000 meals. Last year, we served around 9,900, and this year has been even busier.”
Johnson said that events like the fair benefit her business through much-needed exposure.
“Big events like the fair help cushion us for the year,” said Johnson. “With us being from Hartsville, which, of course, is a small town, it gives us recognition. But more, it helps to get our name out there. Although, we are from a small town, we are hoping to make it big.”
According to Johnson, Pig Pen Barbeque has had other large event opportunities, in addition to the fair.
“We have done NASCAR for the past two years,” said Johnson. “We were really excited about that. And our next big event is the Triple Crown (NASCAR race). I have been doing catering for almost 20 years, so we’ve used that to our benefit.
“We are just people who are trying to make bellies full and other people happy with the food we serve. For me, I really love making others happy with our food.”
Pig Pen Barbeque will continue serving fair patrons through Saturday, when the nine-day Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair concludes.
