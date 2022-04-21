The Hartsville Vidette is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Trousdale County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
We begin the profiles with a glance at Ashley Ewen, who is a sixth-grade math teacher at Hartsville’s Jim B. Satterfield Middle School …
Name: Ashley Ewen
School: Jim Satterfield Middle School
Age: 37
What grade/subject do you teach? I teach 6th grade math
How long have you been in education? This is my ninth year.
How many years have you taught at your current school? Nine years
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I served as the assistant cub master pack No. 367 for several years and hosted an overnight camp at Boxwell Reservation. I also coached youth soccer for many years, and I when I was in fifth grade, I won an award for academic achievement that was signed by Bill Clinton (which is telling my age).
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I love exploring — caves, trails, abandoned places, new towns … really, anywhere I’ve never been.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? Not really … I just teach math. Students typically like my class, so I suppose that is unique for a math class.
How would you describe your teaching style? Entertaining and relatable
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? I use a lot of analogies and pop-culture references. I also use choral response 98% of the time. You won’t find a lot of hands raised in my classroom.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? The increasing class sizes are the biggest challenge for keeping everyone engaged, on track, and monitoring comprehension.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? The most enjoyable part of my job is the staff I get to work with every day. I love my sixth-grade team. We are all really good friends and enjoy what we do. That makes the days fly by. I also couldn’t ask for a better administrative staff. We really have a great working environment at JSMS.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I always knew I wanted to work with kids. I originally went to school to be a physical therapy assistant, but my time with scouts showed education was where my talents were best served.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? Those ah-ha moments are my favorite, but when students come back to visit and tell stories of things they remember doing in class, that just warms the soul.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? Accountability, a lot of the weight of student achievement is placed solely on the teacher(s) and the school.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? I used to think summer breaks and snow days were real.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? There has been a big shift towards the use of technology in the classroom. When I left for college, I didn’t even know how to use a flash drive.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? Funding … everything begins and ends with the right funding in the right places.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? I would say my students have had the greatest impact on my teaching career, because all of my skills and philosophies have developed and improved from my experiences in the classroom with them.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? Oh, there have been so many. I don’t know if I could name just one, but 2020 was definitely my most memorable year.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? I remember …
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I would like to be remembered as the fun one.
