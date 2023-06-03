Although Monday marked the unofficial start of summer with cookouts and family gatherings, many across the country took time to pause and remember those who honorably served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice for its freedom.
And as a remembrance to the fallen, Hartsville resident and U.S. Army veteran Jeff Baxley, 57, along with his wife, Sherry, and son, Raymond, have placed flags on the graves of service members in the Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery in Castalian Springs, and other local cemeteries, for more than 20 years.
“This is why we do this,” said Sherry Baxley. “We understand the sacrifice that they made, and that is one of the reasons it’s so important to us. We want to make sure it’s done right, because someday, somebody will be placing a flag on my husband’s grave.”
The Baxleys first began helping to place the flags when Jeff Baxley, who is a member of both the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the American Legion, was approached by a fellow legion member about participating in the Memorial Day flag project.
“I went to the American Legion for a meeting,” said Jeff Baxley. “But there was no one there except me and a man named Jack Key. He was an old man at the time, in his 80s. He said, ‘If you’re not doing anything, why don’t you come out and help me put flags on the graves for Memorial Day?’ So, we (he and his family) went.”
Sherry Baxley added, “Jack Key had been doing the flags by himself for many years. We went with him that first year, and he wouldn’t let me even hold the list. He had his notebooks with all the people’s names in them, and he knew exactly where all the graves were. The next year, he let me hold the notebooks and watched everything that we did. Then the following year, he let us go alone.”
Eventually, the Baxley family took on the project themselves.
“We did it alone for about five years, just the four of us (the Baxleys and their two children),” said Sherry Baxley. “At that time, I was the Girl Scout service manager. About the fifth or sixth year in, I had some of my Girl Scouts come and help as a service project. Then, about three years later, my good friend, who was the Cub Scouts Cub Master, called me up and said, ‘I know your girls help with the flags, but could my boys come and help, too?’ I told her sure.”
Although the scout troops helped the Baxleys for years, the troops eventually disbanded. But though they are gone, many former scouts, who are now grown with families of their own, still return each year to help.
“Eventually, the Girl Scouts went away, and my friend started with Trail Life instead of the Cub Scouts, so Trail Life (a faith-based scouting organization) started helping,” said Sherry Baxley. “Now, Trail Life has also been disbanded, but some of those boys still come and help.”
Among the former scouts who return each year is the Baxley’s son, Raymond. Raymond Baxley, 34, has now passed the torch to his 10-year-old daughter, Amelia, who gladly helps place the flags.
“Amelia has actually been doing this since I was carrying her in my arms while we placed the flags,” said Sherry Baxley. “So, she’s been doing it all her life.”
Each Memorial Day, the Baxley family, together with the other volunteers, place more than 500 flags on the graves of fallen service members throughout cemeteries in Trousdale County.
