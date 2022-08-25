In the final weeks of his term as Trousdale County Mayor, Stephen Chambers has been busy moving projects toward completion and preparing to transition back into civilian life before his time in office is finished on Sept. 1.
“Right now, I’m still really busy,” said Chambers. “I’m still working until midnight on Sept. 1.”
Chambers’ ability to bring money to Trousdale County through grants has helped define his time as mayor. Throughout his term, Chambers has successfully brought much-needed funding to what some believe are several overdue projects.
“Most of the grants I was able to draft (myself),” said Chambers. “You try to learn the little idiosyncrasies of all the people that will be scoring (the grant, because) they might think one thing is more important than another.
“It does help having (a legal) background in looking at (a grant) and being able to say, ‘How does it fit with the rules and regulations? How does it fit with state law? How can I write it that I am really emphasizing that this is the reason for this grant and really use it for that purpose?’ ”
Chambers has effectively brought nearly $1 million in grant money to the county.
“I’ve been somewhat successful (in getting grant money into Trousdale County),” Chambers said. “That’s one of the things I’ve been looking at. I got $957,000.”
The $957,000 in grant money has been spread out over multiple projects.
“One of the first projects we had to do was (repair) a landfill that was leaching,” said Chambers. “So, we had to address that. I found a grant with the state that is called Old Closed Landfills Grant. That was $322,000. It helped pay for half the cost that the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) wanted done.”
But repairing the landfill was only the first project to his credit.
“(There was) $15,000 for façade improvements through the Tennessee Downtowns program,” Chambers said. “There’s the $600,000 now for the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) grant and $20,000 for a Department of Health Built Environment grant that we used to do the master plan, and then, (we) turned around and used it (to get) the LPRF grant. So, that $20,000 helped us get $600,000.”
The LPRF grant will help fund the upcoming renovations for Trey Park, a project that is still in the works.
“We just got the grant contract for the LPRF grant,” said Chambers. “Actually, I think we got that at 4:45 on Tuesday. I didn’t expect for it to come in until September, because that’s what they told us. So, we actually got that ahead of time. I’m really pushing to get that done before I get out of office, because that’s one of the big projects that I’ve worked on.”
During his time as mayor, Chambers has also worked diligently on plans for a new justice center in Trousdale County.
“I’m getting consultants lined up for the justice center,” said Chambers. “It does need to be a justice center, not a jail.”
While he has busily worked on improvements in the county, Chambers admits that his time in office has been anything but ordinary.
“I can’t tell you what a normal county mayor’s term looks like because I had a two-year pandemic in the middle of (mine),” Chambers said. “That was something that, hopefully, nobody has to deal with. That was certainly a unique experience.
“I’m on several boards with other county mayors, some that have been in government for over 30 years, and said they’d never seen anything like it. A lot of us, for the first four or five months, received no direction from anybody. We just had to make it up on our own ... go as we went. Having that legal background really helped, because we had to draft our own COVID-19 sick-leave policy and see how it fit with the current policy.”
As his time in office comes to a close, Chambers will pass the torch to mayor-elect Jack McCall.
“I’m going through and preparing a summary of projects for the staff so they have it,” said Chambers. “It just says where we are (with projects), who the contacts are, what the status is.”
Chambers offers some advice to McCall.
“It’s a 24/7 job if you’re doing it right,” Chambers said. “It’s going to be a lot of research. Learn eligibility requirements. There are going to be people who come to you wanting you to do things, but state law prohibits it. The biggest thing to remember is that county government does not have any authority that the state of Tennessee has not given it.”
Although Chambers will no longer serve as mayor, he still has a vision for Trousdale County.
“I want some of the things that the people I’ve talked to want, more retail development like restaurants and places to shop, more development in the downtown area, getting buildings renovated and getting retail in there,” said Chambers. “I would like to have a small business development program put in place to help (create) startups, to help people grow their businesses.
“For the development downtown, I really think we’re going to have to put in place a downtown development district which can provide tax incentives. And since some of those buildings are historically designated, they’ll get federal preservation tax credits.”
While Chambers’ vision for Trousdale County still remains, he is uncertain as to whether serving in an elected capacity again is in his future.
And looking back at his time in office, Chambers leaves with no regrets, as he is currently looking at jobs in both the private and governmental sectors.
“As far as my term in office, I really don’t have any regrets,” Chambers said. “At the end of the day, I think my record will speak for itself as far as what I have accomplished.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.