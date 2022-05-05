Andrew Jackson was a shrewd judge of horse flesh, and that was a real talent.
Just as many men today consider themselves good judges of cars or trucks or motorcycles, a true man of the turf was rare back in the early 1800s … and Andrew Jackson was one of those men.
To review our story, thoroughbred horse racing came to Tennessee in 1804, and it quickly became the hobby of the new landed gentry of the frontier, which included General Jackson, Dr. Redmond Barry of Gallatin, the Alexander family of Hartsville, James Hart the founder of our town and many others.
The first race track for thoroughbred racing was at Gallatin, followed by Hartsville, Cairo and Cloverbottom.
At the races held at these tracks, men would see such horses as Oscar, Monsieur Tonson, Morgiana, Birmingham, Beeswing, Hibernia, Columbus, Oceola, Patty Puff, Fanny McAllister, Sally Jones, Hiawatha, Muggins and Richelieu.
But, it was a race at Hartsville between thoroughbreds Truxton and Greyhound that captured General Jackson’s attention.
Lazarus Cotton owned a grey gelding named Greyhound that was considered the best race horse in Middle Tennessee, if not in the whole state. He was under 15 hands high but able to carry full weight and would excel in three and four mile heats.
In 1805, in a race at Hart’s Race Track, Greyhound had beaten Major John Verrell’s Truxton.
Jackson had witnessed the race, but he felt that Truxton was the better horse. After speaking with Truxton’s owner, he concluded that the reason Truxton had lost to Greyhound was that he was simply out of condition … a problem that could be remedied with a little time and proper training. That is exactly what Jackson determined to do.
Jackson and Verrell conspired together and began the training and exercise that Truxton required, and in the next year’s racing season, they announced a rematch between the two horses … to be run again at Hart’s Race Track … and the purse would be $5,000.
If you were like most people on the frontier in 1806, this looked like easy money. After all, what could go wrong?
The race drew a big crowd, and the betting was furious. People were so sure that Greyhound would keep his crown that they bet everything they had.
It was noted that while the wealthy placed bets in the hundreds of dollars, those not so rich gambled their horse and saddle, their tobacco crop and even their farms.
One gentleman, convinced that Greyhound would win, stated that if the noble steed lost, he would sell his Tennessee plantation and leave the state and never return.
But, Andrew Jackson knew a good horse when he saw one.
Truxton won.
A younger horse than Greyhound and more powerful, Truxton had benefitted from the training that the major and the general gave him.
Many a man walked home from Hart’s Race Track, having lost their horse in a bet … and some returned home to tell the family that they had bet away the farm.
And, Theodore Bilbo, the man of means who had announced he would leave the state in humiliation if he lost, did just that. Bilbo sold his Tennessee holdings and moved to Mississippi, where he later entered politics and eventually became the United States senator from Mississippi.
The race added to Jackson’s already impressive reputation. Here was a man who could fight the Indians, win a courtroom battle and pick the best horse in a race … if he only realized what his future held.
Yet, we are not through with the general.
There were more races and more horses and at Hart’s Race Track in 1811, Jackson took on another horse, named Maria, and this time, the results were not to the general’s liking, as we will see in next week’s article.
