As the Fourth of July parade rolled down the parade route in Hartsville on Saturday afternoon, Alan Conley excitedly waved to the crowd from his utility vehicle as he threw candy to bystanders along the way.
Conley, a 26-year-old resident of the
greater Hartsville area, was selected to
be this year’s grand marshal by parade director Mark Presley.
“Alan is 26 years old,” said his mother
Jen Conley. “He has Down Syndrome.
He graduated from high school four
years ago from the transition program.
We moved out to the Hartsville area at that time.”
The Conley family met Presley soon after moving to Trousdale County and made an immediate connection.
“We met Mark when we first moved out here,” said Conley’s mother. “He was always really nice to Alan.
“We had been trying to get involved with the community, so we went to the cake walk. They were raising money for Hartsville Strong (a non-profit organization that assists residents of Trousdale County who are in need). We just showed up, and Mark was very kind to Alan. It was then I made the connection with Mark.”
Throughout his life, Conley has overcome multiple health challenges.
“Some kiddos with Down Syndrome don’t have a whole list (of health issues), but Alan has many,” his mother said. “He had a heart defect that he had to have repaired at three months old. He had leukemia at 4 years old and did three years of chemo. He actually did very well with it. We still go back once a year to what they call the Survivors’ Clinic. At this point, he is considered cured, because it’s been over 20 years. But they do follow him for the effects of the chemo, because he had a heavy-duty regimen. So, they check his heart every few years. They check his bone density.”
However, neither the health issues nor any other challenges have held him back as he stays active each day.
“He participates in a lot of different activities,” Conley’s mother said. “He currently goes to Daydreamers, which is part of the Empower Me Center in Lebanon (a nonprofit recreational, educational, and therapeutic activity center for special-needs individuals). He goes there one to two days a week just for social (interaction) with other adults who have disabilities. He also participates in the Gallatin Miracle League baseball, and he has been participating in the special needs sports foundation, which has sports in Hendersonville.”
Because he loves being involved in activities, when Conley’s mother was approached with the idea of him being the grand marshal of the parade, it seemed like a natural fit.
“Mark just happened to call the other day and asked, ‘Would Alan like to be the grand marshal,’ ” Conley’s mother said. “He said, ‘I think Alan will be fun.’ I said, ‘He will ... that’s for sure.’ That’s how he asked us.”
After the parade, Conley’s mother expressed her appreciation to the members of the community saying, “Everyone was so nice cheering him on. Alan had a blast.”
