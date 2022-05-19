Recent population growth in Trousdale County and its impact on the Trousdale County School District’s 2022-2023 budget was largely the topic of discussion at the budget and finance committee’s fourth budget hearing last Tuesday night at the Trousdale County Courthouse.
“We’ve had over 100 new students in our school system this year,” said Trousdale County School board member (District B) John Kerr. “We’ve never had that in my life time that I can remember.
“We are here to answer your questions tonight. We are here to answer your concerns. I think we all share a desire to keep our school system going in the right direction.”
In an effort to alleviate overcrowding concerns for next school year, the school district is looking to create new teaching positions.
“We are going to be talking about some new positions tonight, five new positions, three of those as we discussed at the April (school board) meeting,” said Kerr. “The school system is going to fund (three of the positions) itself. Again, part of the new funding coming down from the state will help us pay for that.
“Why do we need those (new teaching positions) ... growth. Our high school and middle school each need a new position in order to keep them moving in the right direction.”
Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield added, “Within our budget, we will take on the three additional elementary teachers. That is absolutely essential.”
The state of Tennessee places student-teacher ratio caps on schools throughout the state. In the early elementary grades (kindergarten through third grade), the student-teacher ratio should not exceed 25-1. This means that there should only be a maximum of 25 students to every one teacher in those grades.
“We would not be in state compliance if we didn’t add those three (elementary) teachers,” Satterfield said. “Our classrooms would be over crowded next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.