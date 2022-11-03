WATERTOWN — Some naysayers were not giving the Trousdale County High School football squad much of a chance to win at Watertown last Friday night.
However, the Yellow Jacket coaches and players thought otherwise and responded with a 21-7 win over the Purple Tigers.
In the process, the Jackets (2-8 overall, 2-3 in Region 4-2A) finished fourth in Region 4-2A and punched their ticket to the playoffs for a state-record 35th consecutive year.
“How sweet it is,” TCHS Head Coach Blake Satterfield said. “I talked to these kids about this, and I said, ‘This is a sign of in life for you not giving up on something ... you having a goal.’ Our goal at the beginning of the season was to make the playoffs. That’s our goal.”
After a scoreless opening period, the Jackets struck first with a 13-play, 73-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Kobyn Calhoun.
Taqueshi Santiago successfully kicked the extra point, and with 8:27 left in the half, the visitors were on top, 7-0.
Watertown (4-6, 2-3) tied the contest on its ensuing possession. Blaze Kinslow produced the touchdown on a 16-yard run, and Trey Pack added the point-after touchdown kick to retie the contest with 6:36 remaining in the half.
The Jackets started the second half with the pigskin and needed only three plays to reach the end zone again. Calhoun looked to be stopped after a modest gain, but he broke free and raced the distance for a 51-yard touchdown.
The Jackets were poised to kick the extra point, but after the Tigers were penalized half the distance to the goalline, Satterfield decided to attempt a two-point conversion. The two-point try was stopped by a matter of inches, but the Hartsville boys led 13-7.
Later in the quarter, Calhoun scored his third touchdown of the night with a 35-yard run.
The Jackets again went for two, and Calhoun skipped to paydirt to enhance the Trousdale edge to 21-7 with 3:54 left in the period.
The two rivals played a scoreless fourth quarter, sending the Jackets to the post season and the Tigers to the off season.
Watertown scored seven points or fewer in four games this season.
The TCHS defense had its best performance, with its previous lowest points allowed coming in the team’s previous game (a 20-16, come-from-behind win over visiting Whites Creek on Oct. 13).
Watertown could have placed third in 4-2A with a win but instead were ousted from the playoffs.
With the win, it’s the fifth consecutive year for the Jackets to end the Tigers season. The previous four seasons came in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A playoffs.
Calhoun had a night to remember as he scored 20 of the Jackets’ 21 points. The signal-caller had nine carries for 142 yards, and he completed both of his passes for 30 yards and added an interception on defense.
Junior fullback Cole Gregory followed with 86 yards rushing on 18 carries.
Senior linebacker Eric Gunter led the Trousdale County defenders as he had seven tackles, including two tackles for a loss. Gregory was credited with six tackles (including one for a loss), while senior A.J. Adams had five tackles (one for a loss).
Like Calhoun, Yellow Jacket junior Jake Fergusson also came down with an interception.
