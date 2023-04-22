In the aftermath of the tragic shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, school systems across the state, along with Gov. Bill Lee, have been reevaluating school security.
The governor, together with the state legislature, has announced that they will be taking actions to strengthen safety at public and private schools across the state.
“There is nothing more important than our students safely returning home each day,” said Lee. “As Tennessee grieves the tragic loss of six precious lives in the Covenant shooting, we are taking additional actions to significantly boost safety measures at every school in the state.”
According to Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield, the Trousdale County School District has been proactive on many of its safety measures as it is always reevaluating security and is looking at areas in which to improve.
“In light of the Covenant School incident, it makes us, once again, reflect and reevaluate what we’re doing and find out if there are areas that we need to strengthen,” said Satterfield. “State law prohibits us from having public conversations about our school safety plan. So, you won’t hear us talking about specifics of school safety in a public forum. That, too, is part of the safety plan.”
As part of its proactive security measures, the Trousdale County School District currently has school resource officers (SROs) in each of its schools and performs security drills regularly throughout the year.
“No one can guarantee safety, but we’ve been proactive with our facilities, our procedures, and our drills,” said Satterfield. “We’ve worked for many years hardening our facilities. We now have full time SROs in our schools every day. We’re constantly practicing safety drills, not just intruder drills, but also tornado drills, fire drills, those types of things.”
Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell added, “I know the school system has gone to extra lengths, putting in new doors and locks over the past several years. They’re trying to harden up the schools, and they’ve done a good job at that.”
Gov. Lee’s proposed legislation regarding school security will allow for an SRO to be placed at every public school in Tennessee, as well as other heightened security measures at both public and private institutions of learning.
“The governor is giving money statewide,” said Russell. “He has proposed giving $75,000 to each public school across the state. It will go right into law enforcement. I’ll be able to pay the officers at each school their salaries and benefits and overtime with the money. So, that’s going to help the tax payers. There will be a $225,000 price tag on it (for Trousdale County). (Statewide), it’s $140 million per year.”
Satterfield added, “Unfortunately, what Covenant didn’t have was an armed police officer on campus. If they had, the intruder might not have even targeted the school. Having full-time SROs in every school every day makes all the difference in the world. It lets an intruder know that they will encounter resistance if they try to do damage at a school. I think this is a huge first step in the right direction.”
