At its meeting on Monday night, the Trousdale County Commission was updated by public works committee chairman Bubba Gregory regarding the progress on the air conditioning project at the Trousdale County Courthouse.
The project, which was supposed to be a 30-day venture, has taken almost a year to complete.
However, with the end of the project in sight, Trane, the company that installed the new air conditioning unit, found that the system was not running properly last week.
“Trane came in last week to work the bugs out on the system,” said Gregory. “But it wasn’t working correctly. So, they added 50 pounds of Freon.”
Trousdale County Public Works Director Cliff Sallee added, “They worked on it all last week. What happened was, is when they shipped it, they shipped it with only a certain amount of Freon in the unit. So, when it got here, the technicians said that it needed 50 pounds of Freon added to it. But for whatever reason, it needed 100 pounds. So, it’s been running short on Freon.”
According to Sallee, after work continued on the new unit, Trane was able to get the new system up and running.
“They (Trane) thought that maybe it had a leak,” said Sallee. “So, they pulled all of the Freon out of the system and pulled a vacuum on it and let it sit a couple of days to make sure it was leak free. Then, they charged it back up. We haven’t had any issues with it this week. It finally started cooling right. So, now we’re moving forward with it.”
The project, which began last fall, required all offices and government meetings to be temporarily moved out of the courthouse to other locations. However, county meetings should soon be able to resume at the old courthouse.
“It (the project) was supposed to be done and turnkey in 30 days is what they told us,” said Sallee. “We are looking at a year now since it started. By the time I get the commissioners back in the courthouse, and the dust settles, it will be a year at least.
“I think that they could start having meetings in the courthouse now, but they are being a little cautious and letting the system run a little while to make sure that there are no more hiccups.”
When the courthouse reopens, the Trousdale County Elections Office will be housed in the building.
Additionally, the Trousdale County Archives will have artifacts on display which will help tell the history of Trousdale County and will be housed on the first floor of the courthouse.
