Beginning on Monday, Trousdale County residents will have the opportunity to participate in technology classes at the Ward School’s computer lab.
The classes will be offered through Creekbank Tech and taught by local Hartsville resident and Creekbank Tech owner Nathan Vaughn.
According to Vaughn, the classes will include instruction in such evolving technologies as artificial intelligence and Chatbots (computer programs that use AI to understand questions and automate responses without utilizing a live assistant) over a two-day span.
“Each workshop is two days,” said Vaughn. “The classes are generally between four and six hours per day.
“We are thrilled to bring these technology classes to the Ward School and contribute to the growth of Hartsville. In today’s fast-paced world, AI and Chatbots have emerged as powerful tools that can revolutionize businesses. Our goal is to provide practical insights and equip business leaders with the knowledge they need to harness the full potential of these technologies.”
Although businesses are the target audience for the workshops, according to Vaughn, they are not limited to any one demographic,\ but are appropriate for anyone interested in learning about AI and thriving in the digital age.
“Creekbank Tech has taken a momentous step in empowering the community of Hartsville with the launch of its technology classes,” said Vaughn. “With the aim of bridging the digital divide and fostering technological literacy, the initiative promises to equip residents with essential skills to thrive in the digital age.”
According to Vaughn, participants in the classes will mostly have a hands-on experience.
“All of the classes are focused on applied technology,” said Vaughn. “The bulk of the class is actually hands-on experience. For example, with the AI Chatbot, people are going to learn the background of artificial intelligence, but the core of it is actually learning how to build a Chatbot that can respond.”
Center Hill Realty and Chalets office manager and marketing administrator Jessica Higgins is in the process of implementing what she has recently learned in Vaughn’s two-day workshop.
In doing so, she hopes to be able to provide answers to customers’ questions around the clock by utilizing a Chatbot on the company’s website.
“What we try to do is stay ahead of the curve,” said Higgins. “We signed up for the two-day AI workshop because we knew that that’s where things are headed, and because of that, we didn’t want to get left behind.
“We are a small-staffed business in DeKalb County. We do real estate, construction, long-term property management, and short-term vacation property management. With our vacation rentals, people have questions at all hours of the day. The idea is for us to build the artificial intelligence that is going to man the Chatbot without us having to supervise it 24-7. And we now understand more of how we can employ artificial intelligence in a responsible way within our website to help serve our customers better.”
Vaughn said that he has deeply discounted the workshops for Trousdale County residents, in order not to exclude anyone from participating.
“For the classes at the Ward School, we are really doing it to make sure that everybody can participate,” said Vaughn. “The workshops are only $100. We have a discount for local residents just to make it affordable.”
For more information, or to register for a workshop, individuals can visit www.creekbanktech.com.
