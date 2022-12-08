Last Saturday, Trousdale County lost long-time resident and advocate Eleanor Ford who left an indelible mark on many in the local community.
Her influence and unending energy made a lasting impression on Trousdale County that isn’t expected to soon fade away.
Although Ford was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 30, 1924, Hartsville became the home that she tirelessly worked to better.
“She did so much for our town and all the people around her,” said Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall. “I have never known anyone like her.”
Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield added, “Mrs. Ford was a very special lady who did a lot for our community.”
According to those who knew her best, Ford approached life with youthful energy and purposed to make a difference in the lives of young people.
“She was my champion,” said First National Bank Senior Vice President and family friend Robert Thurman. “She was a wonderful mentor for me, and she really encouraged me when I was just an insecure little kid.”
Wilson Bank & Trust Manager and family friend Seth Thurman added, “She was the youngest person you’d ever meet.”
For many years, Ford was the executive director of the Hartsville-Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce and the owner of the local florist, Flowerland. Additionally, she was the first president of the Hartsville Parent Teachers Association (PTA), a Brownie scout leader, a Sunday school teacher, the first Ms. Senior Tennessee, and host of a weekly radio program.
“She and I started doing a radio show on Fridays to talk about what was going on in Trousdale County,” said radio host Jerry Richmond. “She did that show up until the last Friday in April of this year. The show was called ‘Lunchtime with Eleanor.’ ”
Because Ford loved her community, she advocated for many projects that she believed would enhance the life of the community.
“She was a great advocate for our community,” said Seth Thurman. “She would either wear you down, or go toe to toe with you to get what she needed, especially for Trousdale County.”
Richmond added, “She called herself a professional, shameless beggar for Hartsville. And she didn’t mind asking anybody for something if she thought it would benefit Hartsville.”
The building of the Hartsville walking track and the auditorium at Trousdale County High School are two of the many projects that Ford threw herself behind that have benefitted the local community.
“She had wanted an auditorium for the county for quite a while,” said Satterfield. “When they built the new high school, she advocated for the auditorium to be built there. That way, the community could use it as well as the school.
“Then, the board of education decided, because of her efforts in getting the auditorium built, to name it after her, the Eleanor Ford Theatre.”
But rumor has it that Ford went head to head with the Army Corp of Engineers in a battle to get the Hartsville walking track built.
“It is quite unusual to touch the Corp of Engineers, but Miss Eleanor, she wore them down,” said retired Trousdale County High School Principal Toby Woodmore. “She was persistent. She got a lot done for Trousdale County because she was persistent. Miss Eleanor just didn’t take no for an answer.”
Ford married her husband, Dean Ford, on Dec. 24, 1941, and together they had one son, Stephen.
“She adored her husband, Dean, and he adored her,” said McCall. “But they were so different. He was really laid-back and quiet, and she was flowery and loud and vivacious.”
Ford is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchilden, and her sister.
And through her tireless efforts and a life well-lived, Ford leaves behind a vast legacy for her family and the community that she loved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.