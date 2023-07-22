Goose Creek Coffee will soon be serving locally-sourced brands to coffee lovers on Hartsville’s town square.
The new coffee shop is scheduled to open next Saturday and is located at 202 River St.
According to Goose Creek Coffee co-owner Tilly Dillehay, she and her husband are part of a partnership of local owners who saw a need for new business on Hartsville’s town square and decided to open the coffee shop.
“It was important to us to be on the square,” said Dillehay. “It’s about the historic square being revitalized, so that when you come to get coffee, you don’t just come for a cup of coffee. You come for a place. You come to be in a beautiful space. So, to be in the historic downtown area has been important from the beginning.”
After conducting multiple blind taste tests, Dillehay said that the partners decided to offer coffee from local roasteries, and when possible, pastries from local bakers.
“We have a couple of local roasters,” said Dillehay. “There is a roaster here in Hartsville called New Geneva Coffee Roasters that we are using for drip coffee. Then, SheBrews up in Lafayette started roasting. We did a blind taste test with some Nashville roasters and SheBrews, and SheBrews won for espresso and decaf. I was happy that they won our blind taste test. They are roasting good coffee. I am pleased to be using local roasters and also to be confident that it is good coffee.
“We are also hoping to introduce sandwiches and soups in the next couple of months. Actually, we are looking towards a few breakfast and lunch options, and we are trying to use local bakers whenever possible.”
According to Goose Creek Coffee co-owner and manager Annie Martin, she is excited about the new venture and its role in the community.
“We want to do this well and are excited to be a part of the community in a way that we haven’t been before,” said Martin. “Hartsville really needs business revitalization to stay relevant and to stay healthy. We hope to be a part of that, and hopefully, other businesses will want to join us.”
Beginning next Saturday, Goose Creek Coffee will be open from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. each weekday and on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m., remaining closed on Sunday.
