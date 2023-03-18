Hartsville coffee lovers will soon have one of Nashville’s favorite coffee brands, Frothy Monkey coffee, served locally at the Ridge Coffeehouse, which is slated to open on Monday morning next to the Hartsville-Trousdale County Volunteer Fire Station on Broadway.
Hartsville resident, coffee lover, and owner of the Ridge Coffeehouse Kelly Lehr decided to leave her nursing career after 22 years to open the new drive-thru coffee shop in order to spend more time with her family.
“Two-and-a-half years ago, we moved to Tennessee from Mississippi — me, my husband, and 10-year-old son,” said Lehr. “We liked the small-town, Hartsville feel.
“I have been a registered nurse (RN) for 22 years and had a really good job offer in Nashville. But after COVID, I said, ‘I need a break. I need to do something different.’ It took so much time away from family. So, we thought this move would be a good thing. We did it, and we have absolutely no regrets. We love Tennessee. We love Hartsville. We love everything about it.”
Lehr said that she started toying with the idea of opening a coffee shop in Hartsville a couple of years ago.
“We tossed the idea around for about two years,” said Lehr. “But four months ago, we decided this is what we were going to do. I was ready to get out of nursing and thought this would be a good thing. So, we started looking around.
“We first thought about brick and mortar, but in Hartsville, nothing would accommodate a drive thru. And to buy a lot and start fresh, with the interest rates being so high, we just thought that it may be a little more than we wanted to do starting out. So, we decided to do a mobile trailer.”
According to Lehr, although the Ridge Coffeehouse will be operating out of a mobile trailer, it will be consistently located near the downtown square in an empty lot next door to the fire station.
“At first, we thought we could hop here and there to several small towns, but then we thought that that would defeat our whole purpose in wanting to serve our town, our community, and let them reap the benefits of having good coffee and having a drive-thru coffee shop,” said Lehr. “So, we decided to set up in Hartsville every day, at least Monday through Friday and just see how it goes.
“The city actually owns the lot beside the fire station. It’s just a gravel lot that is an easy in and out for a drive thru. There is plenty of room. We got permission to set up there, so that’s where we’ll be.”
Because Lehr is so passionate about serving only the best coffee, she has contracted with local Best of Nashville coffee shop and roaster Frothy Monkey as her supplier.
“Me, my husband, and little boy went all around Nashville and looked at local roasteries to get fresh coffee beans, good coffee beans,” said Lehr. “We want to serve something good. So, we taste tested. We all thought Frothy Monkey, by far, was the best.”
According to Lehr, the Ridge Coffeehouse will offer customers a comprehensive drink menu, with plans to implement other menu items moving forward.
“We are going to start off with just the coffees and different flavors of Lotus Energy drinks,” said Lehr. “We will also have some kids’ frappe drinks without caffeine. We are going to see how it goes first. Frothy Monkey also does wholesale fresh pastries. So, if everything goes well, we’ll implement those about three or four weeks after we open.
“Our menu, right now, is pretty extensive. We’ll have caramel latte, caramel macchiato, French toast latte, southern pecan latte, the mocha monkey from Frothy Monkey, and of course, plain drip coffee. We’ll also have blended frappes, all of our specialty drinks, and some chai (tea), and may implement some green tea as well. So, we’ll have a few different things on there. We have a good variety that I think will suit everyone. We have a pretty extensive menu already, but we’ll add as we go.”
Looking ahead to the future, Lehr indicated that a brick-and-mortar coffee shop was not out of the question for the Ridge.
“I’ve talked to the mayor,” said Lehr. “Of course, (the city) is wanting to have a coffee shop downtown on the square. So, we have an understanding that if it takes off, then, we’ll look at opening a brick-and-mortar downtown. That’s the ultimate goal.”
The Ridge Coffeehouse will open on Monday at 6 a.m. The regular business hours will be Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., but the days and hours are subject to change upon demand.
“We want to be consistent with times and days and location,” said Lehr. “That way, everyone knows, and it’s not a guessing game as to where we will be. We are set to open March 20 and will be open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. We probably will do a couple of trial days from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., and if we’re doing well, we may also do some Saturdays and Sundays. We’ll just see how it goes.”
