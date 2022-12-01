The Trousdale County Community Center was packed on Monday night as the Trousdale County Commission held a public hearing regarding the rezoning of a parcel of land on the corner of McMurry Boulevard and Thoroughbred Lane.
Residents of the Thoroughbred subdivision in Hartsville, which borders the property in question, showed up in droves to protest the rezoning of the site, which is currently zoned partially commercial (C2) and partially single-family residential (R1).
“(The property rezoning) is going to affect everybody in the subdivision,” said Thoroughbred homeowner Bill Gilpin. “Our home values are going to go down. We’ve got to fight against this. We cannot let this happen.”
But since the property has both commercially and residentially-zoned portions, property owner and developer Sam Edwards’ idea was to increase the residential area of the parcel and build a senior living community on the land, thus reducing the potential of too many commercial entities building on the site.
“I was wanting to build an elderly community,” said Edwards. “But I was also wanting to help Thoroughbred by getting commercial off of them.”
However, because rezoning does not tie developers to the original plans that have been set forth for a property, Thoroughbred residents were concerned that Edwards was seeking an R3 rezoning on the residential portion, which would allow for a wide-range of multi-family dwellings, including apartments, condominiums, and other more densely-populated dwellings, thus increasing traffic and other issues caused by R3 zoning.
“Just think about the traffic coming out of there,” said Gilpin. “If they build this, it’s going to be a true nightmare. I can’t even believe that this is being considered in this subdivision, let alone anybody else’s subdivision.”
In a small victory for the residents of Thoroughbred, the county commission unanimously voted to reject Edwards’ request for rezoning.
“You really need to look at the big picture,” said Edwards. “Tonight would have been the time that they could have stopped (extensive commercial building).”
