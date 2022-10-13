A man died due to a fire that broke out in the late-afternoon hours of Oct. 4.
The fire took place at an apartment building on Broadway in Hartsville. Between the two second-story apartments, the building housed approximately six residents.
The fire, which is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, appeared to have started in a bedroom, taking the life of resident Dennis Price.
In addition to destroying Price’s apartment, the fire has displaced the other tenants in the building as well.
“The fire is still under investigation at this time,” said Trousdale County Fire Chief Jay Woodard. “The TBI is doing the investigation. I’m not really sure, but I think at the time of the fire, there were five to six residents living in the building.”
The building is owned by business partners Mark Abbotoy and Jesse Waldman, who have allowed individuals with troubled pasts to rent the apartments, as it can be difficult for them to find places to live.
“We allowed people to stay who had backgrounds and difficult pasts,” said Abbotoy. “It was just a rental apartment for them.
“(The fire) is still under investigation, but from what we could tell, (the deceased) had portable oxygen on, and apparently, he was still smoking. It looks as if he may not have turned the oxygen machine off before he lit a cigarette. That’s what a couple of people who were looking at (the damage) implied, but none of them were committal, because they are waiting the report. So, that is what it is looking like.”
Trousdale County planning and zoning officials inspected the building after the fire to see the extent of the damage.
“The fire didn’t go into any of the wood or the rafters, so it was kind of contained,” said Abbotoy. “The building will have to be fixed up, but I not sure what I want to do.
“Before I bought it, the electrical was redone. It was not old.”
The building owner expressed his sadness for the loss of Price’s life.
“Unfortunately, he passed away,” said Abbotoy. “I am very saddened by that.
“When something like this happens, it’s hard, because you are under such scrutiny. It’s really tough.”
The TBI investigation is ongoing, with details still limited as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.