When Tri-County Electric sent subcontractor W.A. Kendall and Company to trim the trees around the power lines in Bethpage, according to property owner Carl Marques, they left the front of his property a mess.
“My problem is with Tri-County Electric and their tree-cutting service,” said Marques. “The contractors they use are butchers. I’ve talked to one or two neighbors, and they’ve had problems too.”
According to Marques, the initial work done by W.A. Kendall and Company removed the barrier that kept trespassers off of his property.
“About a month-and-a-half ago, they came up and just cut down any trees they wanted to and made my property wide-open for deer poachers,” said Marques. “The first time (they came to the property), when they cut down trees at the road, they took down part of my fence. They took down trees and made wide-open gaps.
“When I first called about it, I couldn’t get in touch with anybody. Nobody would contact me. Then, I finally got the person’s name that I needed to talk to, but he never got back in touch with me. So, I drove to the Lafayette office and waited there for about 30 -45 minutes until the gentleman that I was supposed to talk to came in.”
On a second round of tree-trimming on his property, Marques said that the tree service got heavy equipment stuck in his front yard, thus causing further damage to his land.
He also indicated that one of his main frustrations with Tri-County Electric is that they say on their website that they will call before coming out to customers’ properties, but he says he never received a call.
“The biggest thing is the mess that they left me with in my front yard,” said Marques. “They say that they always try to contact the homeowner and let them know that they are going to be there. Well, they’ve never contacted me, and my phone number is on my front gate on a no trespassing sign. Then, when I came home, there was one of those jarraff tree-cutting machines struck in my yard with foot-and-a-half ruts, probably 50 feet wide and 60 feet long. They never called and told me they were coming up here. I would have told them that it is too wet.
“When I called the Tri-County Hartsville branch, they said that they had nothing to do with the tree-trimming service and gave me the number of somebody in Lafayette. So, I called and left two or three messages, but it wasn’t until I actually went up there that I was able to talk to somebody in person.”
Finally, Marques decided to take off a day of work and go to the Lafayette office to see if he could find some type of resolution.
“When I actually drove up to the Lafayette office and saw the gentleman that I needed to speak to face to face, he seemed to take me seriously,” said Marques. “But he wasn’t really going to do anything. However, he did agree to put in 6 t-posts where they had over cut, so people couldn’t drive on my property.”
According to Marques’ neighbor Shandora Dotson, she too had property damage, although not to the extent of Marques’ damage.
“My neighbor had a lot more damage than we did,” said Dotson. “I can say that we pay them for sorry service, and they don’t seem to care.”
Tri-County Electric Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Paul Thompson said that he was not aware of Marques’ property damage but encouraged customers to report any damage to Tri-County Electric.
“I have not heard from anyone in Trousdale County regarding any damage, but I’m not questioning it because, obviously, it has been extremely wet,” said Thompson. “All an individual has to do is report it to us, and we’ll get those guys back out there, and they’ll take care of it.
“We do expect them (the tree-trimmers) to respect our members’ property. It is not uncommon for them to damage property from time to time when it’s wet, and they get that equipment in there. But we do require them to carry liability insurance. And in all the years that they’ve been working for us, I’ve never heard of a time when they didn’t go back and correct whatever they had done.”
According to Marques, W.A. Kendall and Company returned to his property on Wednesday and began work to repair the damage that they caused and said that they would return at a later date to finish the rest of the repair work.
“They got their jarraff out and were apologetic,” said Marques. “They came out and packed down a few places, but I still have some 1-foot-high ruts. One of the young men who was working on fixing it said that they were not done yet. He said that they were waiting for it to rain, because they wanted it to wash down so they can come in with a piece of equipment and grade the high spots down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.