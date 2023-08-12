Former Trousdale County High School teacher and author Janne Swearengen will be returning to her old stomping grounds next month for the combined class reunion of the Trousdale County High School classes of 1977, 1978, and 1979.
However, the 77-year-old Swearengen, who currently resides in Mississippi, is not only returning to Hartsville for the reunion. She will also be holding a book signing for her book, “The Yorkie Who Sings at Midnight.”
Swearengen is a graduate of Trousdale County High School, and later went on to teach at the high school. However, after six years of teaching, she moved from Hartsville to pursue an advanced degree and eventually left teaching.
“I was a sophomore in high school when I moved to Hartsville,” said Swearengen. “I graduated from Trousdale County High School in ’64. Then, I taught there for six years, from ’69 through ’74.
“(In September), I will be going to Hartsville, because they are doing a joint reunion for the classes of ‘77, ‘78, and ’79, and they’ve invited me to be their guest. So, I’m going to do a book signing while I am there.”
After Swearengen left teaching, she pursued a different avenue and finished her career in mental health and long-term care the state of Mississippi.
But two years ago, Swearengen decided to take on a new venture and write a book, drawing inspiration from her 12-year-old Yorkie rescue, Angela.
“I’ve always had a soft spot for the elderly,” said Swearengen. “I’ve always been a dog lover—the ones that nobody wants, the infirmed, the old, the behaviorally-challenged. I’ve always had a soft spot for the least of these.
“Angela came from a hoarding situation. She was used as a breeder to make a lot of puppies and wound up in a hoarding house where there were 35 or 40 dogs being kept (there). They all were sick. They were never fed right. They had to eat off the floor. She had mammary gland tumors, which turned out to be really bad from being overbred. (She was) blind in one eye, and she was deaf in one ear. But she had such a personality for what she had been through. She was the most forgiving, loving dog I had ever seen, who had gone through the tortures, the hunger, the diseases. But she sailed through everything.”
After her adoption by Swearengen, Angela began the long journey of healing by singing each night.
“I noticed right after we got her, she would get in her little bed, and between midnight and 4 in the morning, I would hear a noise,” said Swearengen. “I think, when she taught herself to sing, (that) is when her recovery began, and she sang her way through a lot of stuff.”
Swearengen’s book signing will be held on Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library, located at 211 White Oak St. in Hartsville.
Swearengen said that a portion of the sales of her book will go to the Trousdale County Animal Shelter.
