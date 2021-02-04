People have a new opportunity to enroll in health insurance for 2021 on HealthCare.gov, but only for a limited time. This new COVID-19 open enrollment period starts on Feb. 15, 2021 and ends on May 15, 2021.
With job losses continuing to mount amid the COVID-19 resurgence, and millions of people having lost their job-based health insurance since the start of this public health and economic crisis, the Biden Administration has opened up HealthCare.gov to give people who need health insurance a new opportunity to get covered, but they must act quickly.
“More than 200,000 Tennesseans enrolled in a health insurance plan during open enrollment,” said Andrew Hawkins, Enrollment Coordinator for the Tennessee Health Care Campaign. “Now, there’s a new chance for people to sign up, and anyone who needs help can call toll free 844-644-5443 for free, confidential enrollment assistance. Don’t delay.”
Health insurance is more affordable than many people think. In Tennessee, the average 2021 premium was $77/month after financial help.
“Many people can find good deals and receive financial assistance to help lower their monthly health insurance costs.” said Hawkins.
Consumers enrolling in a plan on HealthCare.gov are guaranteed to receive comprehensive coverage, with no pre-existing condition exclusions or markups. All plans cover essential benefits, including doctor and hospital visits, prescription drugs, mental health treatment, and maternity care. In addition, consumers receive free preventive care services, such as immunizations and health screenings. Testing and treatment of COVID-19 are considered essential health benefits and are covered by all HealthCare.gov plans.
The health insurance landscape can be confusing, but free, local help is available. You can find someone to help you navigate the enrollment process by calling 844-644-5443.
Consumers should enroll by May 15 to get the comprehensive health insurance they need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.