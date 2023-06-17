In May 1998, the playground at Hartsville’s Trey Park first opened to the public.
Now in its 25th year, plans for the park’s renovation, which began under former Trousdale County Mayor Stephen Chambers, will soon come to fruition.
As part of the Trey Park renovation project, the county has plans to install new playground equipment that will be Americans with Disabilities Act compatible, as the current equipment is not wheelchair accessible.
And for parents like Christine Murray whose child is in a wheelchair, that is great news.
“I spoke to the former mayor (Stephen Chambers) several times about it,” said Murray. “The plan is to make the park accessible to wheelchairs. For something like that to happen in our town, I’m speechless. For that to happen in a small community like ours, it’s nothing less than a miracle.”
Murray’s 10-year-old daughter, Ana, was born with spina bifida and is confined to a wheelchair. Sadly, this has prevented Ana from being able to play with her friends at the park.
Although Murray and her daughter frequently use the walking track at Trey Park, if Ana wants to play on a playground, Murray must take her to Miracle Park in Gallatin, which has wheelchair accessible playground equipment.
“We visit Miracle Park in Gallatin pretty often,” said Murray. “The first time that she could roll up those ramps and go all the way to the top like every other child, the look on her face was phenomenal. She was so happy that she could play and go everywhere that everyone else went.
“At Miracle Park, she can go down the slides and her brother brings her chair back down. The slides there are designed so that she can transfer from the bottom of the slide into her own wheelchair.”
Although ground-breaking has not taken place for the renovations at Trey Park, according to Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall, the project should be completed by spring 2024.
“They (supplier is) telling us that as soon as (the old playground equipment) is out of the way, they can begin construction,” said McCall. “We are being told that it should be finished by next spring.”
Since the old playground equipment will soon be removed from the park as surplus, Trousdale County Elementary School is considering whether it can put any of the recycled equipment to use.
