Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has issued Executive Order No. 70, effective immediately and remaining in effect through Jan. 19, 2021.
Because of the significant increase in the incidence of COVID-19 infections in Tennessee, additional restrictions on who may attend interscholastic athletic practices and contests will be in place.
Unfortunately large-scale attendance for spectators and students is being curtailed. Doing so means that bands, pep bands, cheerleaders and dance teams may not attend athletic contests while these restrictions remain in place.
In accordance with the new executive order, the only attendees permitted at practices or games aside from the student-athletes on the team are:
• Players’ parents or guardians and immediate household members
• First responders
• Coaching and team personnel
• School, game and facility administrators
• Athletics officials; and
• Media and athletic scouting personnel attending the event in their professional capacities.
Social distancing between persons from different households is required. While the executive order does not mandate the use of masks, the governor has encouraged mask wearing. Also, the TSSAA’s COVID-19 Sports Regulations provision regarding the use of masks remains in effect. Refer to the ‘Tennessee Returns to Play’ page at tssaa.org for full information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.