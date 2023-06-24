On June 11, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to a fatal accident at approximately 12:52 a.m., as pedestrian Jerry Bybee, 45, was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 25 at the Trousdale/Sumner County line, just past Keller’s Bar and Grill.
Bybee, who was a resident of Castalian Springs, was hit near the merger of Hartsville Pike and Dixon Lane by a 2021 Ford F-150 pick-up truck.
At the time of the accident, the truck was traveling east on Hartsville Pike (Highway 25).
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, Bybee entered the roadway from the northbound side of Hartsville Pike and was struck by the front driver’s side of the pick-up truck.
After the impact, the truck was able to come to a controlled stop, and Bybee came to a final rest on the left side of the roadway.
Chris Barber, a friend of Bybee, remembers him as a talented carpenter who liked to hunt and fish.
“I’ve known him for over 20 years,” said Barber. “He’s worked for me for a long time. He was a high-end finish carpenter — a very talented, dedicated man. He was 45 with no kids and no wife. He was just a lone wolf, independent kind of guy. He loved to hunt and fish and stuff like that.”
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, there were no charges filed from the accident.
