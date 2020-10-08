Death Notice
Agnes L. Day, age 89, of Gallatin, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Hickory Hills Memory Care in Hendersonville.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Oakley & Daisy Day; sister, Elizabeth Gregory; brother, Cornelius Day.
Survivors are: two nieces, Doris (Bobby) Ballou of Lafayette, Melanie Melton of Madison; two nephews, Jack Day of Lafayette, Bruce (Drusilla) Day of Hartsville.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 5, officiated by Eld. Eddy Gregory.
Interment was in the Hartsville Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, PO Box 29, Hartsville, TN 37074, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
