Albert Raymond Holder Jr., age 83, of Hartsville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Hartsville Health and Rehab.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Albert R. Holder Sr. and Christine Holder; wife, Carolyn Holder; infant sister, Paulette Holder; infant brother, Ferrell Ray Holder; two brothers, Barry & Ronnie Holder.
Survivors are: two sons, Johnny (Connie) Holder of Carthage, Eric (April) Holder of Hartsville; five grandchildren, Cody & Jase Holder, Ciera, Seth & Will Holder; three brothers, J.C. Holder of Hendersonville, Tony (Mary) Holder of Hartsville, Dwight (Brenda) Holder of Hartsville; two sisters, JoAnn Pulley of Cottontown, Nancy Lauderdale of Bethpage.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 9, officiated by Eld. Jeff Blackwell.
Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.