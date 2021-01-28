Trousdale County’s Alex Ford was named the Male Athlete of the Week by the Tennessean for Jan. 11-16, as voted on by fans.
Ford started that week with a 27-point performance in a narrow win over Monterey and followed that by scoring 22 points against Westmoreland and 17 in a win over Jackson County.
Ford received 7,748 votes (57%) in the online poll, beating out Clay County’s Grant Strong.
