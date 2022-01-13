Alexis “Cricket” Pilewicz, age 61, of Hartsville, passed away Thursday night, Dec. 30, 2021 in Hartsville.
Survivors are: son, Michael (Holly) Pilewicz Jr.; daughter, Adryan Hawk; sister, Kelli Grant; nephew, Phillip Grant; nine grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Frank David & Billye Faye Orr; brother, Richard Wayne Orr.
Visitation was held at Anthony Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
