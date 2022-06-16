Aline Moore, 92, of Westmoreland, passed away on June 11, 2022, at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Charlie B. and Etta Scott Stafford; husband, Leonard Moore; granddaughter, Christie Moore; brothers, Dawson Stafford, Gene Stafford, Bobby Stafford, Leonard Stafford; and sisters, Carolyn Elaine Stafford and Lotus Moore.
She is survived by: her son, Carroll (Connie) Moore of Westmoreland; grandson, DeWayne (Neisha) Moore; two great-grandchildren, Logan Moore, Cameron Moore; and four sisters, Margie Moore of Bethpage; Peggy Brandon of Franklin, Kentucky; Shirley Chaffee of Hartsville, and JoAnn Farley of Green Grove.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, conducted by Terry Ray. Interment will be in Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Visitation with the family was from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. until the service time on Tuesday.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
