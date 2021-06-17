The first event that Laine and Hannah Lamb threw this summer went better than anticipated.
Better is how they hope to describe this weekend’s second event.
The Macon County residents will host the second LH Cattle Company 2021 Summer Series event on Saturday evening at their home facility, located at 3794 New Harmony Road in Hartsville.
“We started doing these ourselves at our old place,” Hannah Lamb said. “Last year, at our first event, we probably had 200 or 250 tops at our first event. It was about the same at the second event.”
However, the first event of the 2021 summer series included more than 500 spectators.
“We were over the moon,” Hannah Lamb said. “We both have full-time jobs. Raising bulls and putting on bull-riding is a second job and a hobby too. It not only means a lot to us income-wise, but it’s great to see local people coming out and supporting something we’re passionate about. The local community came together to support us.
“We want to have something family-friendly. We want it to be affordable. We’re not looking to make a killing off of it, but we want to see something that we’ve put so much time and hard work into pay off.”
The events are sanctioned with the Southeastern Bull Riding Association (SEBRA), which consists of both bull-riding and barrel racing. However, the summer series events will consist exclusively of bull riding as the Lambs’ arena isn’t large enough for barrels.
Saturday’s event is the second of five that are scheduled, with the others slated to be held on July 17, Aug. 28 and Sept. 25.
“When you have the kind of bulls we have and the kind of talent we have there, you’re going to have a quality show,” Hannah Lamb — a Georgia native — said. “With the caliber of bulls we have, the kind of show we run and the talent we have, it’s going to be something good to watch. For someone who doesn’t know, you’re getting top-quality entertainment.”
Seating has been expanded at the facility from 350 to approximately 600 currently, and the May event was standing-room-only.
Attendees can bring lawn chairs if desired.
Gates open at 4 p.m., and competition begins at 6 p.m.
Admission is $10 for individuals age 11 and older and $5 for children age 6-10, and children age 5 and younger can attend with no charge.
