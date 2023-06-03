Hartsville Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4842 is a non-profit organization that has failed to be recognized as such by utility company Piedmont Natural Gas.
As a result, the VFW has been being billed each month as a for-profit business by the gas company.
According to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4842 Quartermaster George Mirsadshanow, the VFW post only uses natural gas once a month in the winter to heat its roughly 1000-square-foot meeting hall, and the rest of the year, the gas is shut off. Nevertheless, the post has been receiving significant bills year-round.
When the VFW post contacted Piedmont and explained the situation, it was to no avail.
“I talked to a (customer service representative) at Piedmont and asked her if I could change the account to a non-profit, and she said no,” said Mirsadshanow. “She said that this whole area was listed as a business district. I told her we are the Veterans of Foreign Wars. We are a non-profit organization, but she wouldn’t switch it. Actually, she was really kind of rude.”
VFW Post 4842 holds meetings once a month and requires only minimal use of utilities at its meeting hall throughout the year.
But because the VFW is being billed as a for-profit business, its bills are significantly higher than residential customers, which has placed an additional financial burden on the already struggling VFW post.
“Gas is really used only once a month here, and only in the winter months,” said Mirsadshanow. “During the winter time, when we’re not here, we keep the temperature very low, just enough to keep the pipes from freezing.
“We got a bill here for January that was for $186. I understand it was cold, but when you only run (the heat) one day, and the rest of the time it’s on really low, even to heat a full home, it wouldn’t cost that much.”
Additionally, in the warmer months, the post has been receiving bills between $40 and $60, although the gas has been completely turned off.
“We understand that we have to pay our bills,” said Mirsadshanow. “I asked people who have gas in their homes, and they are paying a heck of a lot less than us. I had (the gas company) come out and shut the gas off completely, and we still got a bill for $39.61.”
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4842 Commander Joe Pinkoski added, “In the month of May, we had a bill for $53.50, but for what? The month of April, it was $64.96. For our meeting in April, we came in and turned the heat on, and when we left, we shut everything down. I mean, that’s ridiculous.”
Although the VFW post is struggling to stay afloat, it is still committed to doing regular fundraisers, such as poppy sales and gun raffles, to assist veterans in need. The money from the fundraisers goes into a special account that is only used for veterans, but does not help pay utility bills for the VFW hall.
Needless to say, the post must accept essential donations from its members to help pay for utilities at the meeting hall.
“Money is tight with us,” said Pinkoski. “What don’t they (Piedmont Natural Gas) understand? We’re fighting to keep our doors open. We have 24 members now.
“Two months ago, I started putting a donation can out. When the members come in, they slip a donation in. That money helps to pay our electric bill and gas bill. But for six months out of the year, when we’re not using anything, we’re still paying $50 a month in gas bills. That’s $300 that we could use for something else.”
When the Vidette contacted Piedmont Natural Gas regarding the VFW’s gas bills and inquired as to the amount of the gas bills with minimal usage, as to the reason for why the bills are issued in the warmer months when the gas is not being utilized, and why that Piedmont doesn’t recognize the VFW as a non-profit, the gas company did not want to give a verbal response but instead opted to respond via email. However, Piedmont did not directly address the questions as they pertained to the local VFW post.
Although the gas company did not directly respond to the questions posed by the Vidette, according to Zach Vavricka of Piedmont Natural Gas Corporate Communications, there are tax-exempt discounts available to non-profit organizations that the company offers.
“(There are) voluntary services that the company makes available to customers in support of lowering their natural gas bills,” said Vavricka. “Piedmont Natural Gas will work with this customer to see if they’re eligible for any tax-exempt status billing discounts.”
According to Pinkoski, he plans to continue pursuing answers from Piedmont Natural Gas.
