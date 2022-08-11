Professional speaker Jack McCall was elected as the new Trousdale County Mayor in last Thursday’s three-way race with incumbent mayor Stephen Chambers and former county commissioner Bill Fergusson.
McCall will be stepping away from the professional-speaking circuit as he officially begins his term as mayor on Sept. 1.
Election results showed that McCall received nearly 40% of the vote, while Chambers was a close second at 35%.
“It was still closer than I thought it would be,” said McCall. “The people really turned out in a couple of districts. It put some doubt in my mind, but I relied on the fact that when I went through the numbers for early voting — knowing the people who voted for me — I was pretty sure that I got 40% of the vote. I knew if I got 40%, I probably would be okay.
“People were telling me all the time, ‘You’ve got this.’ ”
In response, McCall was quick to recognize his family and friends for helping him and encouraging him along the way.
“All three of my brothers and my sister came today,” McCall said. “They worked all day (campaigning). I thought about my mother and dad all day today and what they instilled in us.
“I can’t tell you how many people have helped me and have come by to see me and encourage me. It’s really about the people you meet who have kind things to say. On the days when I was down (while campaigning) — like during the hot weather — they’d come by and encourage me. It’s been great.”
As McCall takes office, he plans to hit the ground running.
“I’m very excited,” said McCall. “I’m ready to go to work. I’ve got about three weeks until work, and then, a little bit more than that to be ready for the first county court (commission) meeting, and I’m already working with some great people.”
As Chambers prepares to leave office, he expressed his gratitude to those who have supported him.
“I want to thank everyone who voted for me and supported my campaign and my wife, Crystal, for her support, encouragement, and hard work,” said Chambers. “It has been a privilege to serve as mayor, and I wish all the newly-elected officials well.”
In early voting, McCall finished with 56 more votes than Chambers and 266 more votes than Fergusson. Absentee ballots showed that Chambers led McCall by three votes and Fergusson by 15 votes. However, in the final tally, McCall led Chambers by 95 votes (903-808) and Fergusson by 307 votes.
