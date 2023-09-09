Tennessee’s third annual Alpha Games First Responder Festival will be held on Sept. 16 at Hartsville City Park.
Organized and hosted by Crossroads Mission Care, it will feature first responder teams and individuals from Sumner, Trousdale, Putnam, Smith and Wilson counties, and beyond. Participants will compete for trophies, World Wrestling Federation-style championship belts, prizes, and bragging rights.
Competitions will be specific to two divisions, law enforcement/corrections and firefighting/emergency services. Departments will compete for first, second, and third-place trophies in their divisions, culminating in a crossover challenge that will determine the grand champion.
In addition, the Alpha Prime Competition will feature individuals from each division competing in more challenging physical events.
Organizers invite the public to come show their appreciation to first responders who serve their communities and to cheer them on as they demonstrate their skills in a variety of competitions.
It is billed as a family-friendly event. Fun-filled kid competitions are offered, and families can explore emergency apparatus such as an emergency Life Flight helicopter, fire trucks, ambulances, and rescue apparatus. In addition, different agencies will be on-hand for police dog demonstrations, search and rescue dog demonstrations, and various emergency gear demos.
Food trucks, vendors, artisans, and departmental demonstrations will also be available.
New to the festival, the Alpha Jeep Jam is kicking off a Jeep show this year. Jeep owners and enthusiasts are invited to bring their rides and compete for trophies in 10 categories — from the most dinged-up to the most tricked-out.
Admission is free for everyone. An opening ceremony begins at 9 a.m., with awards and closing at 4 p.m.
The event will be held rain or shine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.