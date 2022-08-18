Members of the Lebanon Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) organization have announced plans for a celebration of American history to be held at the small park overlooking the Battle of Hartsville, located on River Valley Drive in Hartsville.
The event will recognize and honor soldiers in every American conflict from the American Revolution to the present and will take place Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The park is located behind the county’s local emergency services (EMS) building.
Costumed re-enactors will be on hand, as well as displays, craft and period history demonstrations.
A tent will be set up with seats, and during the day, there will be featured speakers talking about the 1862 Battle of Hartsville, the World War II Tennessee maneuvers, the Hartsville Races (a running battle between Gallatin and Hartsville during the Civil War) and other topics.
A Union Army Civil War campsite will be set up for the public to see.
Memorabilia from the Middle Tennessee military maneuvers will also be on display, and there will be people wearing actual uniforms walking around the event, representing soldiers from the wars of the past.
Organizers plan on having food booths, as well as military relic vendors set up.
Local re-enactors who would like to participate or local vendors who are interested in setting up can contact Tom Wood at 615-476-7255.
