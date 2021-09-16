Attention Trousdale high school students and parents or guardians: The American Legion Oratorical Scholarship Program provides scholarships for high school students ranging from $3,000 for state winners up to $25,000 for national winners.
The purpose of the program is to develop a deeper knowledge and appreciation of the United States Constitution among high school students. Scholarships may be used at any American college or university, junior college or trade school. It is open to all citizens/permanent residents under 20 years of age who are in high school or junior high school as well as any accredited home school.
Competitors must prepare and present two timed oral speeches, one 8-10 minutes in length and the other 3-5 minutes, to an audience of Legion members and judges, first at the state level and then, if selected, at district and national levels.
Students will have the opportunity to present to Hartsville American Legion Post 56 twice before official judging during the upcoming October and November Post meetings this year.
Students wishing to register for the competition must submit an entry form certified by his/her school official no later than Jan. 10, 2022.
For more information or to request a copy of the rules/requirements and entry form, please contact the Hartsville American Legion at HartsvillePost56@gmail.com or by calling 615-279-5765.
