Hartsville’s American Legion Post 56 is ready to support Trousdale County veterans! The mission of the American Legion is to enhance the wellbeing of all America’s veterans, their families, our military and our communities.
The Legion’s vision statement is simple but direct: “The American Legion: Veterans Strengthening America.” This statement underscores our belief that veterans are contributing daily to make our country a better place and are continuing to serve as selflessly as they did during their years of military service.
The American Legion believes “A veteran is a veteran.” This means we embrace ALL current and former members of the military. We believe in “selfless service” as we celebrate the veterans who contribute to something larger than themselves and inspire others to serve America. We honor American values and patriotism as we strive to defend the Constitution, support equal justice and opportunity for everyone, and grow the responsible citizenship of all Americans.
The American Legion promotes family and community engagement by encouraging veterans to be active, contributing members of their communities. One way of doing this is by mentoring and leading the next generations of Americans to advance the vision of our founders. Just as importantly we never stop honoring those who came before us. By participating in memorial services and similar activities, the Legion members pay tribute to the past sacrifices of our brothers and sisters to ensure they are never forgotten.
When taking the oath of allegiance during our branch’s induction ceremony, each veteran swore to protect and defend the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic. We are proud to say we still hold this sacred oath in our hearts as we go about our civilian lives, sometimes while harboring pain and suffering directly resulting from our military service.
And this is where we are asking for your help! We need to identify all veterans in Trousdale County who may need assistance. We want you, a loved one, a friend or a neighbor to provide your name and contact information to us. We’re here to help at the minimum, we can forward information to you that may be helpful, either from the American Legion website, the Department of Veterans Affairs, or another government or social organization.
You may contact us at any of the following: phone 615-784-8255, email HartsvillePost56@gmail.com, Facebook at “Hartsville American Legion Post 56,” or stop by our post. We look forward to hearing from you.
Hartsville’s American Legion Post 56 meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at the James Cato Building, 209 East Main Street in Hartsville. If you wish to attend, just show up! We would love to host you.
