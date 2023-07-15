The Hartsville Farmers and Artisan Market has been one of several grassroots events that have taken off in Trousdale County in 2023.
Beginning in April, the market has drawn large crowds of visitors and vendors alike, featuring live music, food trucks, artists, woodworkers, and fruit and vegetable stands among other things at the monthly event.
Hartsville resident Kevin Doyle, the owner of Kev’s Woodshop, said that what drew him to the market was his desire to participate in his community.
“I’ve been here for three years, and I just really love living in Hartsville,” said Doyle. “Once COVID ended, and we started having events like this pop up, I really wanted to participate, and I have things that I can sell.
“I have a workshop in my basement. It’s not open to the public. It’s just me down there. I do wood burning for signs and wood carving, and I work with barn wood. I have 100-year-old Tennessee barn wood from up in Portland that I have turned into a couple if clocks. People also love the wooden Tennessee signs that I make. I’ve sold a few of them. Plus, I’m a bit of a birder, so I build bird houses too.”
Although Doyle has been doing woodworking for more than 20 years, he has only been doing it full-time since his retirement three years ago. He now uses it as a way to connect with his neighbors by participating in the Farmers and Artisan Market as a vendor.
Agreeing with Doyle, Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall says that he sees the event as a great opportunity for neighbors to come together as a community.
“I can’t take any credit for the Farmers and Artisan Market,” said McCall. “So many people have been a part of it, and it really brings the community together. It gives us a chance to have conversations with each other and restores a sense of community. In a word, it’s Americana at its best.”
The next Farmers and Artisan Market will be held on Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Trey Park, located at 265 Marlene Street in Hartsville. However, as fall approaches, the August event will be the last Farmers and Artisan Market of 2023.
