Since announcing its move to Hartsville earlier this year, AmeriColor, LLC is making its presence felt by more than just producing jobs.
The company is making a series of donations to local groups: the Community Help Center, the Trousdale County Animal Shelter, the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department and Hartsville Strong.
“Next year once we’re settled in here we hope to do more,” said company owner Paul Hershkowitz.
AmeriColor is working on upgrading the existing building at 113 Planters Street. The company is making a $5.5 million investment in Trousdale County and is expected to create 57 new jobs locally over the next three years.
“It’s coming along,” Hershkowitz said. “We’ve already done jobs for Hartsville Strong and Hartsville Taco Co. locally… Our bindery operations are already here; we’re waiting to get our presses moved here from Nashville.”
Founded in 2010, AmeriColor is a third generation, family-owned and operated company specializing in printing and manufacturing paper goods such as catalogs, promotional materials and digital formats. The company employs more than 80 people across three divisions.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.