When small business owner and life-long Hartsville resident Dwight Cothron opened his business six years ago in Dixon Springs, he had great plans for the future.
In 2016, Cothron opened the BBQ Shack out of a trailer he had built, where he served smoked meats and sides to his customers.
“The first year was great,” said Cothron. “I was in Dixon Springs. There was really no (competition) in there. We did $75,000 in sales the first year, and it just kept climbing and climbing. Some (people) were driving out (to Dixon Springs) to eat our food, but others were not because they didn’t want to drive the seven miles.”
Although his business was doing well, Cothron considered different ideas that could potentially draw more customers.
“We grew some more,” said Cothron. “But some customers would say, ‘If we could just go inside and eat where it is cool — outside there are bugs.’ So, we decided to move to Hartsville”
Cothron chose to move his business from a food trailer to a brick-and-mortar restaurant in order to provide a place for customers to dine inside, away from pesky bugs and extreme weather that go along with having outdoor-only seating. After five years in the food trailer, he moved his business to a space on McMurry Boulevard in Hartsville a year ago.
“We came up here, and it grew a lot more,” said Cothron. “According to the point of sales, it shows we’ve grown 168% from last year.”
As with many small businesses in the current economy, the BBQ Shack began to struggle to make ends meet.
“Due to the increased cost of food and people not going out to eat as much, I noticed (that I was) losing money,” said Cothron. “I can’t really raise my prices because we are (in) a very small town, and people are not going to pay it. There have been (discussions) over my sides being too expensive for what I’m selling, but I did that because the meats were getting so high. I can’t sell the meat much higher than I am, so I raised the sides. I’m trying to balance it out. It’s been working, but it’s steadily getting slower. With inflation and higher gas prices, it’s been slowly going down.
“After six years, this is the first time I’ve been in the red. Whether (customers) come eat or not, I still have to pay the bills. The overhead doesn’t change.”
Cothron, like many small business owners today, had to make a decision to stay open or close his doors.
“I announced that I was closing,” said Cothron. “When I did, several people said, ‘Please don’t, please don’t.’ We have a big following. We’ve been around long enough that lots of folks like it, but we are just not making enough money to stay in a building.
“Somebody saw that (the restaurant was closing) and wanted to help, because they were a business owner too. They said they know what it’s like. It’s rough and wanted to help. They sent some money through a friend. They wanted to remain anonymous but wanted to send a little to help out. It came at a good time, because I was behind on some bills. I used it to get caught back up. My priority was to make sure my people that work get paid, regardless.”
However, his story may not be a story of failure, but instead, a story of triumph as a kind act from one individual to another may have a profound effect on both the giver and the recipient.
“I was down because I didn’t want to close,” said Cothron. “Just knowing that people cared enough that they wanted me to stay open and were willing to give money to help me out changed my attitude. It’s an attitude of giving up and just settling with the idea that I failed. It changed my whole outlook on what I was feeling. It really touched my soul that people wanted me to stay open.
“Right after I received that, some other people came in who wanted me to stay open. (One) guy who came in owned some land and said, ‘Please don’t close. Bring the trailer and put it on my property.’ I can’t discuss who that is, because I don’t think he wants everybody to know what he’s doing.”
Since his decision to close the BBQ Shack, there have been nearly 6,000 people who have responded to him.
“I still have to close ... everything is still going up,” said Cothron.
Though he is closing his restaurant, Cothron sent a message to the good Samaritan that helped him out in his time of need.
“The person that helped me out, I hope she feels really good,” Cothron said. “She kept me from just throwing everything away and giving up. And with everybody that came after her, it was like blessing after blessing.”
The BBQ Shack will be closing its current location after dinner tonight. Although still undecided, Cothron is considering the possibility of reopening his food trailer in the spring. However, if he does, he is not sure of the location.
