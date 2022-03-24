Hartsville’s Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library is a great resource for checking out books, magazines, movies and more.
However, formal gowns might be one of the more unusual options available.
The library has started collecting gently-used prom and pageant dresses that will be made available to local young ladies who may not be able to afford to purchase one.
The idea was the brainchild of Beth Sutherland, the outreach librarian for the Hartsville library.
“Girls may not have access to a dress, may not be able to afford a dress,” Sutherland said. “Times are hard. I had three of my old prom dresses in the back of my closet and was like, ‘They’re not getting used, and I’m never going to sell them.’ So why not try to start something here with them?”
In addition to dresses, the library is also taking donations of shoes, jewelry and clutches. Dresses do not have to be cleaned prior to being donated, as the library staff will arrange for that to be done. Donations will be accepted until April 1, or roughly a week before Trousdale County High School’s 2022 prom.
When interviewed in early March, Sutherland said that the library had collected more than 60 dresses thus far and that she was amazed at the support her project had received.
“I was not prepared for the response we got,” Sutherland said. “I was hoping for three or four dresses, and I’ve been blown away by the response from the community.”
Sutherland said that checking out a dress is just like checking out a book. Customers can present their library card (or obtain one if they don’t have one already) and borrow a dress. There is no fee, and shoes, jewelry and clutches may also be checked out.
Dresses will be permanently displayed as part of the library’s non-traditional checkout options after the collection period ends.
“That way they’ll be available even after prom ... there’s a couple of bridesmaid dresses in there,” Sutherland said of the collection thus far.
Sutherland said that she hopes to continue the program next year and hopes to expand it to include dress pants, dress shirts and jackets for young men to check out.
“I’d like to have something for the guys in the community,” Sutherland said. “I don’t know how much renting tuxedos are, but they were expensive when I was in high school.”
For more information on the dress donations, call the library at 615-374-3677 or visit the Fred A. Vaught Public Library Facebook page.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or gregorychris438@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.