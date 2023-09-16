As temperatures begin to cool, and fall is in the air, many folks look for memory-making fall activities with their loved ones ... good family fun that will not break the bank.
Next month, area residents won’t have to look far as the Hartsville Fall Festival just may fit the bill.
The free event is open to the public. It will be held at Hartsville City Park, located at 265 Marlene St., on Oct. 14, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m., and will feature child-focused, family-friendly activities.
“We are excited to have so many activities for families — a pumpkin patch, hayrides, bounce houses, petting zoos, live music, a clogging completion,” said festival co-organizer Maggie Braun. “We also have a scarecrow-making competition and a fall-wreath-decorating contest.”
Festival co-organizer Elizabeth Combs added, “We have over 100 booths. We will have a pumpkin patch where we are bringing in hundreds of pumpkins so that every child can come and get a free pumpkin. We will also have corn pits and pony rides. Even the Amish are coming to give buggy rides.”
In addition to the numerous child friendly activities, the Hartsville Fall Festival will include numerous food trucks, clogging, and live music that is being sponsored by the Cove restaurant in Hartsville.
“We are having a clogging competition,” said Combs. “It will be hosted by Tammy Scruggs. She’s a three-time world title holder for the women’s division. She will be running the competition.
“We will also have two large stages for lots of live music.”
Local Trousdale County music duo Stone Silo will be one of three groups performing at the festival.
“We live in Trousdale County,” said Stone Silo band member Robyn Silovich. “We like being involved in the community and the whole idea of bringing people together. It looks like the fall festival is shaping up to be a pretty big event.”
Partnering with the festival organizers, Christmas for Kids will be holding its yearly fundraiser at the Hartsville Fall Festival next month.
“Chris Gregory reached out to us and asked if Christmas for Kids would be able to join up with us,” said Combs. “That’s something that’s near and dear to my heart. So, when he reached out, we immediately said yes. They are going to be doing their annual cake walk and fundraiser with us. Through our wagon rides and several of our other activities, we’ll be raising funds for Christmas for Kids, which will directly serve Trousdale County kids.”
Braun added, “We want to serve our community. So, teaming up with Christmas for Kids is just a great opportunity.”
Combs said that she hopes the festival will draw large crowds from the folks of Trousdale County and the surrounding areas, as it is a good way to contribute to the Christmas for Kids program and to show support the community and for local businesses that are participating in the event.
