Since its inception in 1954, Veterans Day has been set aside to recognize veterans of all branches of the U.S. military who have honorably served the United States.
However, in the present day, there are only a handful of World War II (WWII) veterans and a declining number of Korean War veterans still alive in the United States.
One of the few remaining veterans from that era is 88-year-old Richard Johnson of Hartsville.
Although many may know him for his service to the Trousdale County Commission, Johnson also served his country as a boatswain’s mate in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.
“I went in the Navy when I was 17½ years old,” said Johnson. “That was in 1952. A recruiter came to town, and my dad and I met him at the barber shop just up the road. It was in that barber shop that this recruiter talked my dad into letting me go in the Navy. My dad had to sign for me because I was underage. Then, two weeks later, I was en route to San Diego, California (for basic training).”
For six years, Johnson’s time in the service took him far from Trousdale County.
“I went to places I never had gone to before I went in the service — Guam, Japan, and the Korean waters,” said Johnson. “I went to different places that I had never dreamed of before I went in.”
While patrolling the Korean waters, Johnson’s ship supported the war effort taking place on land in Korea.
“In 1952, when I went in, America was in Korea,” said Johnson. “I was aboard ship and in Korean waters, but I did not engage in combat because I was on the ship. There was combat going on around the island (of Korea), but I didn’t engage in (direct) combat.”
Although many years have passed, Johnson looks back on his time in the service with no regrets.
“I’m glad that I was able to go into the service, and I’m glad that my dad signed for me,” said Johnson. “I would have sooner or later gotten drafted anyway. (The military) was an education in itself. I learned a lot that I didn’t know, and I learned some things that I thought I knew, but didn’t actually know. I grew up a little bit.
“The military life will change any young man or woman. It will turn them into men and women. It will make them grow up fast.”
Although Johnson honorably served the U.S. through his military service, he does not consider himself above others as he works to leave a significant mark on the Hartsville community.
“Mr. Johnson is kind of a legend in this part of the world,” said Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall. “He has been a great public servant here in Trousdale County.”
Johnson added, “I have always been myself. I have never been someone who thought I was better than another person, or that they were better than me. I say, ‘You be you, and I’ll be me. Then, the world will be a lot better place to live.’ ”
Along with Johnson, there are two other known WWII veterans still living in the area — 98-year-old James “Budgie” Oakley and 97-year-old Billy Woodmore.
“Everybody in Trousdale County knows Mr. Oakley as Budgie Oakley,” said McCall. “He served in the Pacific arena during WWII (in the U.S. Army). He was really a much-beloved businessman and a friend to all (during his years as a pharmacist) in Hartsville.
“Billy Woodmore served in the U.S. Air Force in WWII. He will turn 98 in January. He currently resides on his family’s farm in the Providence community (in Trousdale County).”
In a salute to all of America’s military veterans, Trousdale County Elementary School will be presenting a Veteran’s Day program tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the school, located at 115 Lock Six Road in Hartsville. All veterans are invited to attend the celebration.
