After nearly 40 years of service to the Trousdale County School System, Trousdale County High School principal and long-time resident of Hartsville Teresa Dickerson announced that she will be retiring as of June 30.
“I enjoy it, but it’s a fast-paced job,” said Dickerson. “High school doesn’t just turn off at 3 o’clock. It is getting harder to keep up the pace.”
Dickerson will officially remain in her position as principal of Trousdale County High School for six weeks following graduation.
“I would like to stay long enough to help transition the new principal,” Dickerson said.
Dickerson began her service to the school system as a secondary math teacher. She taught both algebra I and algebra II for 18 years before becoming a school administrator.
“I started in the fall of 1982 (as a math teacher),” Dickerson said. “It’s hard to believe it’s been almost 40 years. I was the assistant principal for 11 years under Toby Woodmore, who has been my mentor, and then, he talked me into becoming a principal. He said, ‘Why don’t you do it for five years?’ This is now year 10 (as the principal).
“I feel I’ve been able to be a teacher’s principal, because I came out of the classroom. I have always tried to be very supportive of my teachers and staff. My teachers and staff are so wonderful. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Dickerson conducted her final graduation ceremony as the school’s principal on May 20.
“In a school system this small, you are family,” said Dickerson. “I really want to commend the school system for all the support they have given to the principals in the system.”
Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield added, “Miss Dickerson has admirably spent her entire educational career in the service of Trousdale County students. During those 39 years of service, she has served as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal. As a principal, Trousdale County High has achieved some of its most notable academic achievements as a National Blue Ribbon School and as a State Reward School in 2012, 2014, and 2018. I hope that her retirement will be as successful as her career.”
