Ann Ballynne Mungle, age 68, of Trousdale Co., passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 15, 2020 at Hartsville Health & Rehab.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Mitchell & Mary Satterfield; two brothers, Roy Mitchell Satterfield & Jack Satterfield; three sisters, Cassie Green, Thelma Tomason & Eva Mae Davis.
Survivors are: husband, Doug Mungle of Dixon Springs; two daughters, Shannon (Kelly) Whitley of Portland, Denise (Harley) Timbs of Lebanon; stepson, Michael Mungle of Hartsville; three grandchildren, Garrett (Shiphrah) Cato, Morgan Davis & Hailey (Chase) Roberson; three great-grandchildren, Jase Davis, Willow Cato & AnnaBeth Davis; brother, Ray Satterfield of Lebanon; sister, Edith Warren of Augusta, GA.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Friday, July 17, officiated by Bro. Mike Dugger.
Interment was in Friendship Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Sherry’s Run.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
