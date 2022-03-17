Death Notice
Anna Marie Sims, age 72, of Hartsville, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 10, 2022 at her home.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Benton & Idelia Wix Johns; two sons, Michael & Joey Carter; sister, Edna Harris.
Survivors are: husband, David Sims; three grandchildren, Michael, Peyton & Lydia; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert (Kathy) Johns, W.C. (Ruby) Johns.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Saturday, March 12.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
