Annie Ferris Welch, age 96, of Hartsville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at her home.
She was preceded in death by: parents, James Alexander & Annie Amelia Stalcup; husband, Andrew C. Welch Jr.; sister, Jimmie Claridy.
Survivors are: two sons, Andy (Ramona) Welch of Hartsville, George (Beth) Welch of Hendersonville; three daughters, Anne Kemp of Hartsville, Mary Dale Welch of Hartsville, Linda (Stephen) Howell of Huntsville, AL; 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held at the Hartsville Cemetery, officiated by Bro. Randy Jackson.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hartsville Cemetery or Philippi Church of Christ.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E., Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfh
hartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
